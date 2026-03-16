Woman finds cat abandoned in her dumpster – what she does next melts hearts!

For Vanessa Crowley, it was a day like any other when she suddenly noticed a strange noise coming from the dumpster in her apartment building and came across an abandoned cat !

The black cat now named Spooky had apparently fallen into the dumpster and couldn't get out on her own. © Screenshot/TikTok/@nessuko

Around three years ago, the 21-year-old was out and about with her brother when they heard a quiet noise.

At first, they joked and assumed it was a squirrel that had scurried into a garbage can – but that wasn't the case.

"My brother took a peek inside and bounced back in shock and yelled, 'There's a cat in there!'" Vanessa first revealed to People.

The siblings didn't hesitate for a second and immediately contacted some family members, including Vanessa's boyfriend.

"We dropped down a can of tuna for her to eat since she looked hungry, so my boyfriend sat in the dumpster for a bit and began feeding her tuna from his glove to gain her trust," the student explained.

Just a few minutes later, the furry friend got up, began "circling" Vanessa's boyfriend, and jumped into the carrier he had brought with him. After the four-legged friend had been properly stowed away, the 21-year-old called her boss, the owner of a cat café, and told him about her find.

"He said that if I brought her over, he could have one of the vet techs or vet students take a look at her to check for weight, age, ticks, fleas, etc.," she continued.

The vets found that the two to four-month-old kitten had sunburn on his ears. Vanessa took the black furry friend in and named him Spooky.