Woman finds cat abandoned in her dumpster – what she does next melts hearts!
For Vanessa Crowley, it was a day like any other when she suddenly noticed a strange noise coming from the dumpster in her apartment building and came across an abandoned cat!
Around three years ago, the 21-year-old was out and about with her brother when they heard a quiet noise.
At first, they joked and assumed it was a squirrel that had scurried into a garbage can – but that wasn't the case.
"My brother took a peek inside and bounced back in shock and yelled, 'There's a cat in there!'" Vanessa first revealed to People.
The siblings didn't hesitate for a second and immediately contacted some family members, including Vanessa's boyfriend.
"We dropped down a can of tuna for her to eat since she looked hungry, so my boyfriend sat in the dumpster for a bit and began feeding her tuna from his glove to gain her trust," the student explained.
Just a few minutes later, the furry friend got up, began "circling" Vanessa's boyfriend, and jumped into the carrier he had brought with him. After the four-legged friend had been properly stowed away, the 21-year-old called her boss, the owner of a cat café, and told him about her find.
"He said that if I brought her over, he could have one of the vet techs or vet students take a look at her to check for weight, age, ticks, fleas, etc.," she continued.
The vets found that the two to four-month-old kitten had sunburn on his ears. Vanessa took the black furry friend in and named him Spooky.
Spooky had to undergo some medical treatment after she was found
Vanessa tried for over a month to find Spooky's owner – but without success.
In the end, she adopted the orphan kitten herself.
Now, the black furry friend had a warm and cuddly home. However, Spooky was not entirely out of the woods, as a medical exam revealed.
"When we found her, she was practically full of roundworms," Vanessa said.
"She had to go through a couple of trials of medication to clear her out, but she is now perfectly clean and healthy!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nessuko