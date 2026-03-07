Cat-astrophe averted! Woman goes out for groceries – what she brings home instead stuns everyone

This woman's shopping trip ended unexpectedly! She didn't come home empty-handed, but she didn't buy any groceries either – instead, she brought a new cat friend!

This kitten was rescued by a woman on a shopping trip and adopted immediately. © Screenshot/Reddit/u/kishi045

Her child, Reddit user "kishi045", shared the curious incident on the platform: "Mom left to buy groceries," she wrote in her post.

"[She] came back 3 hours later with a cat instead."

As if to prove it, they then posted a photo of a cute kitten looking curiously at her with its piercing blue eyes.

"It was supposed to be a quick trip. After almost three hours, I was honestly thinking the store must’ve been packed," reads the post.

"The door finally opens and instead of grocery bags, she’s holding this tiny black kitten like it’s the most normal thing in the world."

Apparently, the older woman had spotted the tiny black kitten sitting alone by a fence on her way to the store. She checked the area and asked around in case his mother was nearby, but no luck.

The kind lady even brought the cat to a vet to make sure he was okay.

"Turns out he’s completely healthy," the Redditer reported happily. "No microchip, no injuries, just really hungry and apparently very lucky."