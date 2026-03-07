Cat-astrophe averted! Woman goes out for groceries – what she brings home instead stuns everyone
This woman's shopping trip ended unexpectedly! She didn't come home empty-handed, but she didn't buy any groceries either – instead, she brought a new cat friend!
Her child, Reddit user "kishi045", shared the curious incident on the platform: "Mom left to buy groceries," she wrote in her post.
"[She] came back 3 hours later with a cat instead."
As if to prove it, they then posted a photo of a cute kitten looking curiously at her with its piercing blue eyes.
"It was supposed to be a quick trip. After almost three hours, I was honestly thinking the store must’ve been packed," reads the post.
"The door finally opens and instead of grocery bags, she’s holding this tiny black kitten like it’s the most normal thing in the world."
Apparently, the older woman had spotted the tiny black kitten sitting alone by a fence on her way to the store. She checked the area and asked around in case his mother was nearby, but no luck.
The kind lady even brought the cat to a vet to make sure he was okay.
"Turns out he’s completely healthy," the Redditer reported happily. "No microchip, no injuries, just really hungry and apparently very lucky."
Reddit post about impromptu cat rescue goes viral: Now we have a tiny blue-eyed void!"
"So yeah, no bread. No milk. No groceries at all," the Reddit user explained. "But we now have a tiny blue-eyed void sleeping on our couch, and I don’t think anyone’s complaining. does anyone have a guess what breed he might be?"
Her post quickly went viral on Reddit, and her mother's behavior also received a lot of praise from commenters.
"Task failed successfully!" said one as another added, "He's adorable, I love this story. Groceries are overrated."
For a name, one person suggested "Coupon, because your Mom is a good shopper," while a second said, "her name is groceries. Congratulations task successfully completed, mom got groceries."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Reddit/u/kishi045