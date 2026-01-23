Cat does his business in the snow – but what his owner sees makes her panic!

Canada - What looked like a medical emergency in the snow prompted cat owner Stacey to prepare for a horrendous vet bill.

Tony the cat gave his owner a big fright! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@vampregrl

Stacey recently let her four-year-old Bengal cat named Tony out into the fresh air so he could enjoy the freshly fallen snow.

When she started filming, Tony decided to do his business as if on cue – but what Stacey saw next worried her greatly.

As Tony moved away, she noticed that his pee appeared to pink.

In her mind's eye, Stacey could already see the absurdly expensive vet bill coming her way.

But before heading out, she decided to take a picture to show the doctor.

She pushed aside the snow that Tony had covered his business with, and she quickly realized what had really happened!

"He peed on a pink nerf ball," Stacey explained in her viral TikTok video.

The Canadian had accidentally left the ball in the yard the summer before, so she had forgotten it was still there under the snow.

As she explained to Newsweek, Stacey had some good reason to panic, as Tony had issues urinating in the past.