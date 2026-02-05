Dog caught eating money in hysterically chaotic video: "He's financially independent"

A young woman was recently called over by her mother because she needed help with the family's cheeky golden retriever. What had the silly dog done this time?

Milo the Golden Retriever dog tried to make off with the money. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@munchergobble

In a video that has since generated a lot of buzz on TikTok, a teen has to help her mom sort out their dog's latest naughtiness.

User @munchergobble reacts immediately and rushes into the hallway, where the pup is standing on a staircase, looking innocently up at the two women.

"Milo has a lot of money in his mouth, and I don't know where he got it," explains Milo's owner, trying to grab hold of the pup.

However, he vehemently turns his head away, content to chew on his papery prize.

"Milo!" scolds the teenager and grabs the cheeky dog by the chin to lift his head up.

Sure enough, a one-dollar bill is sticking out from between his teeth. @Munchergobble's mother can only laugh heartily at this.

While her daughter holds the dog in place, she pulls the bill out from between his little teeth. But that's not all: the two immediately notice that there seems to be even more cash in the hungry golden retriever's mouth!

Meanwhile, in the caption of the curious post, she wrote, "He robbed us."