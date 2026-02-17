Cat hitches a ride in couch owner sold to friends in hilarious clip: "My husband thought I was crazy!"
Atlanta, Georgia - The joy of getting a new couch quickly turned to confusion for one couple when they suddenly heard some strange cat-like noises coming from inside the furniture!
John Hardin had recently bought the sofa from a colleague at work, who had bought it himself some time ago.
As it didn't fit into his home, he now wanted to get rid of it.
A few hours later, as John and his partner were enjoying a well-earned evening on the new piece of furniture, his wife Samantha suddenly noticed a noise.
"My husband thought I was crazy because I kept telling him I heard a cat… until I finally located it in the couch," she laughs in the caption of her viral post explaining the situation.
"Thankfully my daughter let her go back to her home with no tears!"
Samantha had also noticed that her dogs had been "incredibly interested" in the couch.
However, she thought it was just due to the lingering cat odor that came from the previous owner's pet.
The noise continued for two hours until she finally had enough and lifted up part of the couch to check – then, Samantha heard a strange rumbling noise.
Cat sneaks into sold couch unnoticed
"I said something to my husband, but it was SO faint, and he kept missing it any time I said anything," she explained to Newsweek.
John then recalled that when he had collected the couch from his friend, the latter had warned him urgently not to leave the front door open so that his kitten, Cheeto, would not escape.
Somehow, the animal had managed to sneak into the living room furniture and got taken away by John.
The couple immediately tried everything to free the kitten, but it was no easy task.
"We probably spent every bit of another hour or two trying to get her out by pssting at her and trying to reach her enough to pet him so she'd be comfortable," Samantha said.
But all attempts, including treats and tilting the couch, were in vain.
Finally, Samantha cut a hole in the fabric on the underside, reached in, and grabbed the kitten by the scruff of the neck.
When the orange cat was finally rescued, she was initially placed in a dog cage so that the couple's other furry friends couldn't get too close to her.
The next morning, she was finally reunited with her owner.
