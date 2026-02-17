Cat hitches a ride in couch owner sold to friends in hilarious clip: "My husband thought I was crazy!"

Atlanta, Georgia - The joy of getting a new couch quickly turned to confusion for one couple when they suddenly heard some strange cat-like noises coming from inside the furniture!

After buying a second-hand couch, the new owners heard an unusual noise coming from inside the piece of furniture... © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mrs_samanthahardin

John Hardin had recently bought the sofa from a colleague at work, who had bought it himself some time ago.

As it didn't fit into his home, he now wanted to get rid of it.

A few hours later, as John and his partner were enjoying a well-earned evening on the new piece of furniture, his wife Samantha suddenly noticed a noise.

"My husband thought I was crazy because I kept telling him I heard a cat… until I finally located it in the couch," she laughs in the caption of her viral post explaining the situation.

"Thankfully my daughter let her go back to her home with no tears!"

Samantha had also noticed that her dogs had been "incredibly interested" in the couch.

However, she thought it was just due to the lingering cat odor that came from the previous owner's pet.

The noise continued for two hours until she finally had enough and lifted up part of the couch to check – then, Samantha heard a strange rumbling noise.