Golden retriever flashes pleading eyes at his owner – the reason has TikTok giggling!

This golden retriever named Joey knows exactly how to get what he wants from his owner – especially when it comes time to get cozy together!

By Svea Nieberg

United Kingdom - Golden retriever Joey regularly causes his owner to sigh deeply with this unusual habit, but what don't we do for our beloved four-legged friends...

Golden retriever Joey looked at his owner with determination.
Golden retriever Joey looked at his owner with determination.

"If you guys want to know how annoying Joey is," the dog's owner begins in her recent TikTok.

In it, she sits in her bed as Joey stands in front of her and looks at her with a penetrating gaze – making it clear he has a very special wish.

"He basically comes and just sits and looks at you until you lie in the position he wants you in," she explains.

And indeed, as soon as the woman lies back and opens her legs a little, the dog visibly relaxes.

Instead of continuing to look at her reproachfully, he paws at the spot for a moment before curling up and snuggling into the newly created hollow on the bed.

"Which is so lovely, don't get me wrong," the Brit continued, before adding, "when your legs are like this for a long amount of time, it gets pretty uncomfortable."

Golden Retriever Joey has his owner fully under control!

As soon as his owner gets into position, Joey snuggles up to her.
As soon as his owner gets into position, Joey snuggles up to her.

Joey couldn't be more indifferent: he slumbers contentedly and lets his owner pet him repeatedly.

The woman has no choice but to give in: "But it's worth it to make him happy, isn't it?"

The video has already been viewed more than 15,000 times on TikTok, with users reacting enthusiastically to the cheeky little dog.

"He trained you so well," wrote one of them, to which Joey's owner could only agree.

Another joked, "It's his bed, you're there just to warm it up."

Finally, in the caption of the funny post, Joey's owner wrote: "He's so spoiled."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@joeythegoldenretriever

