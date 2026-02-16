Golden retriever flashes pleading eyes at his owner – the reason has TikTok giggling!

United Kingdom - Golden retriever Joey regularly causes his owner to sigh deeply with this unusual habit, but what don't we do for our beloved four-legged friends...

Golden retriever Joey looked at his owner with determination. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@joeythegoldenretriever

"If you guys want to know how annoying Joey is," the dog's owner begins in her recent TikTok.

In it, she sits in her bed as Joey stands in front of her and looks at her with a penetrating gaze – making it clear he has a very special wish.

"He basically comes and just sits and looks at you until you lie in the position he wants you in," she explains.

And indeed, as soon as the woman lies back and opens her legs a little, the dog visibly relaxes.

Instead of continuing to look at her reproachfully, he paws at the spot for a moment before curling up and snuggling into the newly created hollow on the bed.

"Which is so lovely, don't get me wrong," the Brit continued, before adding, "when your legs are like this for a long amount of time, it gets pretty uncomfortable."