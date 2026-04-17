Cat returned to the same shelter after seven years – and staff make heartbreaking discovery

It must have felt like déjà vu for Carlton: seven years after the cat was adopted from an animal shelter, he ended up in the exact same place again.

Carlton the cat came back to the home after seven years, looking much thinner. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bloomfield_animal_shelter

The cat was adopted in 2019 at the age of one from the Bloomfield Animal Shelter in New Jersey.

But that is exactly where his owner returned him at the end of March, as the shelter explained on social media.

His owner's circumstances had changed, and Carlton was "not wanted anymore," the shelter said in an Instagram post.

This was not an easy situation for the four-legged friend.

"He's confused, vocal, and should not be in a shelter," employees said.

An examination by the vet finally confirmed the shelter's growing suspicions.

Carlton has diabetes and is now being treated with insulin medication and closely monitored.

"We could tell by his thinner frame and frequent water drinking that this was likely the cause," the staff explained in a recent update.