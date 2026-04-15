Cat leaves pile of newborn kittens in the oddest place: "I look up, and I see a little head peek up!"
Bowie, Maryland - Jennifer Jones and her son were puzzled when they heard a strange sound coming from their Jeep. When Jones looked up at the roof, her eyes widened: kittens!
"I was at the back of the Jeep," she told The Dodo. "And I look up, and I see a little head peek up!"
Three newborn kittens were piled up on top of the car, and their mom was nowhere in sight.
Jones and her son wondered where the kittens' mother was, but they didn't have to ponder for long, as the cat appeared shortly afterwards and took refuge under the jeep.
At that moment, Jones realized that she had already seen the kitty around her yard in the days before.
Unfortunately, it was about to get dark, and a thunderstorm was forecast, so the woman fetched a box, put the kittens inside, and covered it with a blanket.
She realized that she needed to call in a professional to catch their mother, however, so she picked up the phone.
Did they manage to catch the mother cat?
A few hours later, Paul Nadler from "Bowie Citizens for Local Animal Welfare" was on site.
"I put the babies in a transfer cage," the animal rights activist explained.
"What we try to do is then put a trap adjacent to it, so Mom will try to rescue the kittens."
After a few minutes, it worked! The mother cat was actually in the cage.
Nevertheless, Nadler was puzzled. In all his years as an animal rescuer, he had never seen a kitty place her offspring on the roof of a car.
"For whatever reason, she decided to put them up there," he said.
In the meantime, what will happen to the cute animals next is still unknown. At least now they're finally safe.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Bowie Citizens for Local Animal Welfare