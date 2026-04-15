Cat leaves pile of newborn kittens in the oddest place: "I look up, and I see a little head peek up!"

Bowie, Maryland - Jennifer Jones and her son were puzzled when they heard a strange sound coming from their Jeep. When Jones looked up at the roof, her eyes widened: kittens !

Three kittens were lying on the roof of the Jeep. © Screenshot/Facebook/Bowie Citizens for Local Animal Welfare

"I was at the back of the Jeep," she told The Dodo. "And I look up, and I see a little head peek up!"

Three newborn kittens were piled up on top of the car, and their mom was nowhere in sight.

Jones and her son wondered where the kittens' mother was, but they didn't have to ponder for long, as the cat appeared shortly afterwards and took refuge under the jeep.

At that moment, Jones realized that she had already seen the kitty around her yard in the days before.

Unfortunately, it was about to get dark, and a thunderstorm was forecast, so the woman fetched a box, put the kittens inside, and covered it with a blanket.

She realized that she needed to call in a professional to catch their mother, however, so she picked up the phone.