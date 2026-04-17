Elderly cat goes missing for years – as owner scrolls online, she is shocked at what she sees

Balnageith Rise, UK - Wesley the cat disappeared from his home four years ago. He was quite old at the time and would have been 15 by now. No wonder his owner, Chloe Daly, was shocked when she discovered his photo on Facebook recently!

Wesley the cat disappeared from his home four years ago! © Screenshot/Facebook/Alicia Anderson - Forres: Gripes and Moans

The Scottish woman had once again checked out the local group called "Forres: Gripes and Moans," where some snapshots immediately caught her eye.

They showed a disheveled orange cat walking through a park.

According to the woman who took the photos, the animal was very close to the Knockomie Inn Hotel.

"I stared at the post for about five minutes before sending it to my mum," Daly said in an interview with the Forres Gazette.

"I thought, 'No, it can't be him after four years.' But after comparing old pictures, I just knew it was," she said.

When her mother, Lindsay, heard that the family cat had been spotted, she immediately set out to find him.