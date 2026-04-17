Elderly cat goes missing for years – as owner scrolls online, she is shocked at what she sees
Balnageith Rise, UK - Wesley the cat disappeared from his home four years ago. He was quite old at the time and would have been 15 by now. No wonder his owner, Chloe Daly, was shocked when she discovered his photo on Facebook recently!
The Scottish woman had once again checked out the local group called "Forres: Gripes and Moans," where some snapshots immediately caught her eye.
They showed a disheveled orange cat walking through a park.
According to the woman who took the photos, the animal was very close to the Knockomie Inn Hotel.
"I stared at the post for about five minutes before sending it to my mum," Daly said in an interview with the Forres Gazette.
"I thought, 'No, it can't be him after four years.' But after comparing old pictures, I just knew it was," she said.
When her mother, Lindsay, heard that the family cat had been spotted, she immediately set out to find him.
Chloe Daly's mom gives an update on the cat rescue
As they now live a good 155 miles away in Cumbernauld, she took the day off work to drive north and see her beloved cat again.
"She rushed to the hotel and managed to catch him. We couldn't believe it," Daly explained.
"It was really emotional because we had already gone through the heartbreak of accepting he had passed away," she added. "We were so happy it was overwhelming.
"Wesley acted like he had never been away, happily eating and drinking. He was just dying for attention, rubbing against everyone."
There is one thing the old cat will not be able to avoid, however: a lengthy visit to the vet.
In return, Wesley will be allowed to spend his twilight years with his family again from now on.
"He's had enough time outside now," the British woman joked.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Alicia Anderson - Forres: Gripes and Moans