Abandoned dog found stuck in a pipe as rescuers race against the clock

Smyrna, Georgia - About a week ago, animal rights activists discovered several abandoned dogs in a cemetery . Nobody would have expected that this discovery would turn into a rescue mission – alas, one of the furry friends was stuck in a pipe!

Three dogs were abandoned in a cemetery, and their condition was catastrophic. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Walker County Animal Shelter

It was Monday when the phone rang at the local Walker County Animal Shelter.

"A concerned citizen had called, reporting three abandoned dogs left at a cemetery on Sunday evening," the team explained in a Facebook post.

The shelter staff rushed straight to the scene.

Once there, the animal welfare workers could hardly believe their eyes! Two of the abandoned animals were roaming around looking for food – completely emaciated and frightened.

The Walker County employees tried to catch the four-legged friends with absolute caution. During their mission, the team suddenly heard a soft whimpering sound. The animal welfare workers spent several minutes trying to locate the source of the noise... then the helpers finally discovered a female dog in a narrow sewer.

"Our animal control officers worked diligently, carefully, and patiently to safely rescue her from the pipe," the team wrote. The furry friend was so emaciated that she could barely move. After the rescue mission, the employees named the dog "Miracle."

It remains unclear how the furry friend got into the narrow shaft, but Walker County staff assume that she had sought shelter in the pipe after being recklessly abandoned.