Abandoned dog found stuck in a pipe as rescuers race against the clock

Three dogs were abandoned in a Georgia cemetery, and their condition was catastrophic. One was even stuck in a pipe! Could rescuers save her?

By Steffi Feldman, Jennifer Schneider

Smyrna, Georgia - About a week ago, animal rights activists discovered several abandoned dogs in a cemetery. Nobody would have expected that this discovery would turn into a rescue mission – alas, one of the furry friends was stuck in a pipe!

Three dogs were abandoned in a cemetery, and their condition was catastrophic.
Three dogs were abandoned in a cemetery, and their condition was catastrophic.  © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Walker County Animal Shelter

It was Monday when the phone rang at the local Walker County Animal Shelter.

"A concerned citizen had called, reporting three abandoned dogs left at a cemetery on Sunday evening," the team explained in a Facebook post.

The shelter staff rushed straight to the scene.

Cat found abandoned in a bag in heartbreaking police discovery
Cats Cat found abandoned in a bag in heartbreaking police discovery

Once there, the animal welfare workers could hardly believe their eyes! Two of the abandoned animals were roaming around looking for food – completely emaciated and frightened.

The Walker County employees tried to catch the four-legged friends with absolute caution. During their mission, the team suddenly heard a soft whimpering sound. The animal welfare workers spent several minutes trying to locate the source of the noise... then the helpers finally discovered a female dog in a narrow sewer.

"Our animal control officers worked diligently, carefully, and patiently to safely rescue her from the pipe," the team wrote. The furry friend was so emaciated that she could barely move. After the rescue mission, the employees named the dog "Miracle."

It remains unclear how the furry friend got into the narrow shaft, but Walker County staff assume that she had sought shelter in the pipe after being recklessly abandoned.

With a lot of patience and a certain amount of sensitivity, the staff at the animal shelter were able to gain the trust of the furry friends.
With a lot of patience and a certain amount of sensitivity, the staff at the animal shelter were able to gain the trust of the furry friends.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Walker County Animal Shelter

Neglectful dog owners can be traced – now they face criminal charges

After the rescue operation, the three dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic.
After the rescue operation, the three dogs were taken to a veterinary clinic.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Walker County Animal Shelter

After the pups were loaded into transport boxes, the responsible team took the abandoned dogs to a medical facility to have their health checked.

During the examinations, the doctors discovered that Miracle weighed "only ten lbs" – a frightening figure.

"What should have been a place of peace became the scene of fear, hunger, and survival for these innocent animals," emphasized the shelter.

Stray dog has plastic jug stuck on head but flees from help in heartbreaking viral rescue story
Dogs Stray dog has plastic jug stuck on head but flees from help in heartbreaking viral rescue story

Despite their cruel fate, the four-legged friends are already doing much better.

"These three dogs are now receiving the care, food, and attention they desperately need," it continued.

As an update revealed, the owners of the emaciated animals have already been identified.

The animal shelter added that a criminal complaint had been filed against the owners for "animal cruelty and abandonment."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Walker County Animal Shelter

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