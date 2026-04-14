Abandoned dog found stuck in a pipe as rescuers race against the clock
Smyrna, Georgia - About a week ago, animal rights activists discovered several abandoned dogs in a cemetery. Nobody would have expected that this discovery would turn into a rescue mission – alas, one of the furry friends was stuck in a pipe!
It was Monday when the phone rang at the local Walker County Animal Shelter.
"A concerned citizen had called, reporting three abandoned dogs left at a cemetery on Sunday evening," the team explained in a Facebook post.
The shelter staff rushed straight to the scene.
Once there, the animal welfare workers could hardly believe their eyes! Two of the abandoned animals were roaming around looking for food – completely emaciated and frightened.
The Walker County employees tried to catch the four-legged friends with absolute caution. During their mission, the team suddenly heard a soft whimpering sound. The animal welfare workers spent several minutes trying to locate the source of the noise... then the helpers finally discovered a female dog in a narrow sewer.
"Our animal control officers worked diligently, carefully, and patiently to safely rescue her from the pipe," the team wrote. The furry friend was so emaciated that she could barely move. After the rescue mission, the employees named the dog "Miracle."
It remains unclear how the furry friend got into the narrow shaft, but Walker County staff assume that she had sought shelter in the pipe after being recklessly abandoned.
Neglectful dog owners can be traced – now they face criminal charges
After the pups were loaded into transport boxes, the responsible team took the abandoned dogs to a medical facility to have their health checked.
During the examinations, the doctors discovered that Miracle weighed "only ten lbs" – a frightening figure.
"What should have been a place of peace became the scene of fear, hunger, and survival for these innocent animals," emphasized the shelter.
Despite their cruel fate, the four-legged friends are already doing much better.
"These three dogs are now receiving the care, food, and attention they desperately need," it continued.
As an update revealed, the owners of the emaciated animals have already been identified.
The animal shelter added that a criminal complaint had been filed against the owners for "animal cruelty and abandonment."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Walker County Animal Shelter