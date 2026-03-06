Cat's reaction to virtual roller coaster ride has Instagram cackling

France - How do you get a cat to ride a roller coaster safely? Through the wonders of technology and some simple improvisation, of course!

This cat's roller coaster ride has everyone laughing. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@benty.catofficiel

In a now-viral Instagram video, Benty the feline gets to enjoy a virtual roller coaster ride from the safety and security of a cardboard box!

The kitty's owner moves the box to match the twists and turns of the ride on a screen, and the feline looks like he's loving it!

Benty turns head and ears attentively and even ducks when it appears necessary.

"Welcome to Catland, the 100% amusement park for cats," says the video caption.

"At first I thought that the cat was really on the roller coaster," one user admitted in the comments.

The video quickly went viral and boasts over 34,000 views!