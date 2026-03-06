Cat's reaction to virtual roller coaster ride has Instagram cackling
France - How do you get a cat to ride a roller coaster safely? Through the wonders of technology and some simple improvisation, of course!
In a now-viral Instagram video, Benty the feline gets to enjoy a virtual roller coaster ride from the safety and security of a cardboard box!
The kitty's owner moves the box to match the twists and turns of the ride on a screen, and the feline looks like he's loving it!
Benty turns head and ears attentively and even ducks when it appears necessary.
"Welcome to Catland, the 100% amusement park for cats," says the video caption.
"At first I thought that the cat was really on the roller coaster," one user admitted in the comments.
The video quickly went viral and boasts over 34,000 views!
Cats benefit from playtime
While it's unclear who Benty's owner was trying to amuse with the roller coaster ride, the sweet video does show simple ideas can amuse humans and their pets alike.
The clip is also a great reminder that cats need playtime. Feline experts say that regular play can boost cats mental and physical well-being.
Most cats can benefit from two or three 15-minute play sessions per day, experts say. Younger kittens need frequent and intensive activity, while older animals are usually happy with shorter sessions.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@benty.catofficiel