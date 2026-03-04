Super clingy cat has Instagram in tears: "I wanted a cat. I got a follower."

Cats are famously independent pets, except when they're not, as one Instagrammer found out the hard way!

Cats can be super needy pets, as a now viral video shows. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@midnightcalledricky

"Getting a cat because they're independent," a proud cat owner writes in her now viral Instagram video. She wanted an independent pet, but that's clearly not what happened!

Her little black kitty turned out to be surprisingly affectionate and needy, almost like a dog. In the caption, she quips, "I wanted a cat. I got a follower."

The cat named Ricky never leaves her alone, as her Insta video shows. Her pet follows her everywhere: the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

Instagram users couldn't help but gush over the clingy kitty in the comments.

They joked about their own "velcro" felines, while another wrote, "I got two black dogs in cat form."

The behavior of the black cat might be surprising at first glance, but it's not too unusual. Although often considered aloof, black cats crave regular interaction with their humans to keep them mentally and physically occupied.

Playing, for example, is essential for this animal's well-being. It keeps a cat strong, active, and healthy.