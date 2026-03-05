Elderly woman surrenders her cat after 15 years and has a heartbreaking request

Claremont, New Hampshire - After 15 years of companionship, this elderly cat owner surrendered her pet to the Humane Society in New Hampshire – but not before making a request that broke shelter workers' hearts.

Starkist the cat has to start all over again at the ripe old age of 15 after his elderly owner had to give him up. © Screenshot/Facebook/Sullivan County Humane Society of NH

Last month, the Sullivan County Humane Society accepted a cat named Starkist, who had been with his owner for 15 years.

Sherry Bell, intake and foster care coordinator at the animal shelter, told Newsweek that Starkist's human could no longer care for him.

Then came a shocking question: the owner asked if Starkist could be euthanized.

Thankfully, the staff refused.

"We take in all cats, and will not euthanize unless there is a non-treatable medical condition... He saw our vet yesterday and appears to be a healthy boy. His next step, he will be getting neutered next week and finishing up his quarantine time – and placed up for adoption."

While Starkist is healthy and ready for a new home, this senior cat did have to go through a surprising ordeal: a neutering!