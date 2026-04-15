Shelter cat is ignored for months, and the reason behind it has carers fuming

Fresno, California - Whisk the cat came to the "Valley Animal Center" in Fresno, California, as a kitten. Eight months later and the poor kitty has been ignored by all visitors. But why?

Whisk the cat has spent almost all of her life at the shelter. © Screenshot/TikTok/@Valley Animal Center

The Valley Animal Center uploaded a video of the cat to TikTok, in which they explained her tragic dilemma.

Whisk is simply scared, and this is the only reason why she has always been avoided by shelter visitors, keeper Jackie Gonzales told Newsweek.

Her shy nature is probably due to her past: she came to the Valley Animal Center straight from the street when she was about two months old.

There she struggled to get by, which meant that she suffered from gastrointestinal problems and initially had to be nursed back to health by the team.

However, Whisk's confidence in herself and her environment was then shattered.

Nevertheless, she is now slowly coming out of her shell and at least sometimes allows herself to be petted.

However, her carers at the animal shelter admit that the cat's shyness is likely to lead to further problems.