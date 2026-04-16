Beagle desperately seeks loving home after heartbreaking streak of bad luck

Edenbridge, UK - Talk about dog days! A Beagle named Jake has been stuck at the Last Chance Animal Rescue in the UK for more than 2,400 days. Over the last six and a half years, Jake's had two adoptions fail.

Jake the Beagle hasn't had much luck! © Screenshot/TikTok/@lastchanceanimalrescue

"Jake came to us as a typical beagle. A happy food-oriented boy, but in good condition, with a love for cuddles, toys, and playing," shelter worker Carrie Thatcher told Newsweek.

The sweet dog quickly got adopted, but his new home wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

Jake's new owner was caught on camera forcibly pushing him up the stairs.

After seeing the disturbing footage, Last Chance Animal Rescue said that they didn't hesitate.

"We wasted no time in going to collect him from this home," Thatcher said, adding that the shelter "received a text message of him admitting fault and making excuses as to why Jake deserved it."

Poor Jake returned to the shelter, terrified and traumatized.

The next adoption attempt went well, thanks to the patience of Jake's new owner – unfortunately, this attempt ended tragically.