Kittens found abandoned in a park – rescuers are then stunned to read the desperate note left with them

London, UK - Two helpless kittens , abandoned in a park and accompanied by an emotional message, have caused great consternation online. A handwritten note revealed the desperation of their former owner.

The kittens were abandoned in an animal transport box with a note attached. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@themayhew

The London-based animal welfare organization "The Mayhew" drew attention to the fate of the young cats by posting a picture of the two animals on Instagram.

The post quickly went viral and triggered numerous reactions.

The kittens, named Tim and Tam by the helpers, were discovered in a city park in February and brought into the organization's care, where they received medical care, food, and a safe place to sleep.

"Born 2nd Jan. Weaned and litter trained," read the messy handwritten note from the former owner. "Sorry cant find home for them."

On social media, many users reacted with shock at the circumstances of the abandonment.

While some harshly criticized the behavior, others pointed out that many animal shelters are overcrowded. However, there was a consensus that such situations could certainly be avoided.

According to experts, early neutering of cats is crucial to prevent unwanted offspring. It is generally recommended that the procedure is carried out before the cat is five months old. As well as controlling the population, this can also reduce the risk of certain diseases.