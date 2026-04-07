Cat owner surrenders 84 kitties in shocking animal welfare case: "It's so sad"

Harrison Township, Michigan - A desperate cat owner from the small town of Harrison Township went to an animal welfare agency to surrender his 84 kitties. But how did things get to that point?

Many of the rescued cats were pregnant or already had a litter. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Macomb County Animal Control

The pet owner never expected to have to give up his cats – but in the end, his situation simply got the better of him.

"When the number of pets in a home grows beyond what can be realistically managed, it can quickly become difficult for both the animals and their caregivers," Macomb County Animal Control wrote in a Facebook post about the unusual case.

That's why the owner decided to give up his beloved pets and turned to the local animal authority for help

Jeff Randazzo, head of Macomb County, emphasized on social media that such a decision was the right thing to do – even if it was difficult.

The cat lover openly admitted to the relevant authorities that he had been completely overwhelmed with all his pets.

Animal welfare did not hesitate for long and shortly afterwards launched a "large-scale" rescue operation. When the helpers arrived at the cat house, they discovered numerous pregnant and nursing felines.