Sweet cat meets newborn sister for the first time – then the bitter reality breaks hearts
When these parents brought their baby home from the hospital, the infant was welcomed by the family's two cats. While one of the kitties preferred to keep its distance, the other couldn't hold back its curiosity.
Fortunately, Ruby Jane captured the special moment on camera.
In the clip, the newborn can be seen sleeping in a car seat positioned on the floor in front of the two cats.
Beckham the cat immediately approaches and carefully stretches out his paw towards the baby girl.
Anyone who fears that the animal means the child any harm is mistaken.
Instead, Beckham seems to lovingly welcome the infant and strokes its cheek.
Shortly afterwards, he touches his tiny human sister again and taps her blanket. When the baby moves, the cat pauses and watches with fascination.
What is striking is that the kitty doesn't seem to be up to any mischief at all, but carries out its movements carefully, as if it knows that a baby should be handled as gently as possible.
Cat owner breaks viewers' hearts with sad update
The cat's owner, Ruby, explains in the comments section that the meeting actually took place some time ago.
The next piece of information will break the hearts of many.
"Just wanted to let each and every single one of you know my Male orange cat is no longer with us so this is just a core memory that was taken three years ago," Ruby clarified in the comments section.
"My child is fine and well. She is 3 years old now and she’s in the why phase," she added
When her daughter kept asking about the cat, Ruby had to tell her the heartbreaking truth.
"She also asked me why did the cat touch her and I had to briefly explain to her this is our angel kitty who got to meet you before he left our family," she wrote.
Commenters gushed over how sweet and gentle the cat was towards the baby. For many viewers, the sad news of the kitty's passing was completely unexpected – and tragic.
"I had these little fur babies since they were weeks old. They watched me go through my pregnancy. He’s always been gentle as far as I’ve raised him," the cat's owner wrote.
"I’m glad you got to meet your little human. She’s 3 now I wish you were still here with us today," Ruby wrote in another video, addressing the orange cat.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rubyking520