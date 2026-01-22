Sweet cat meets newborn sister for the first time – then the bitter reality breaks hearts

When these parents brought their baby home from the hospital, the infant was welcomed by the family's two cats . While one of the kitties preferred to keep its distance, the other couldn't hold back its curiosity.

Beckham the cat couldn't help but pat the newborn lovingly. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rubyking520

Fortunately, Ruby Jane captured the special moment on camera.

In the clip, the newborn can be seen sleeping in a car seat positioned on the floor in front of the two cats.

Beckham the cat immediately approaches and carefully stretches out his paw towards the baby girl.

Anyone who fears that the animal means the child any harm is mistaken.

Instead, Beckham seems to lovingly welcome the infant and strokes its cheek.

Shortly afterwards, he touches his tiny human sister again and taps her blanket. When the baby moves, the cat pauses and watches with fascination.

What is striking is that the kitty doesn't seem to be up to any mischief at all, but carries out its movements carefully, as if it knows that a baby should be handled as gently as possible.