Emaciated cat is rescued from death – then she shocks everyone with unexpected diagnosis

Canada - An abandoned cat was just skin and bones when she ran into the arms of her future owner. Bear the kitty seemed to be close to death when the woman discovered her. But the cat was hiding a secret surprise!

Bear the cat was extremely emaciated and exhausted when she was rescued by her future family. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bears.babies

The touching story is captured in a TikTok video from the end of February.

The clip initially shows what rough shape Bear was in at first.

Thanks to all the food her new owners gave her, however, she put on weight very quickly.

Because her belly was really round after a short time, the couple took her to the vet, who – according to the TikTokers – made the completely wrong diagnosis as to why her belly was so swollen: worms.

As it turned out, Bear was actually pregnant, and the initially emaciated cat gave birth to five kittens just a few weeks after her rescue.

Shortly afterward, however, she and her owners had to cope with a tragic setback.