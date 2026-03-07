Emaciated cat is rescued from death – then she shocks everyone with unexpected diagnosis
Canada - An abandoned cat was just skin and bones when she ran into the arms of her future owner. Bear the kitty seemed to be close to death when the woman discovered her. But the cat was hiding a secret surprise!
The touching story is captured in a TikTok video from the end of February.
The clip initially shows what rough shape Bear was in at first.
Thanks to all the food her new owners gave her, however, she put on weight very quickly.
Because her belly was really round after a short time, the couple took her to the vet, who – according to the TikTokers – made the completely wrong diagnosis as to why her belly was so swollen: worms.
As it turned out, Bear was actually pregnant, and the initially emaciated cat gave birth to five kittens just a few weeks after her rescue.
Shortly afterward, however, she and her owners had to cope with a tragic setback.
Viral TikTok video shows cat family's touching fate
While four of the kittens were doing well, the fifth died shortly after birth, leaving the owners with the question of how to deal with the new situation.
The video shows the heartbreaking answer: in order not to tear the cats apart, the animal lovers simply kept them all!
Some time has passed since then, as the clip also shows, because the kitties have now grown really big.
The TikTok audience liked the story very much, and the viral video achieved 1.3 million views in its first week alone.
What's particularly lovely is that their TikTok account already has numerous other videos featuring the pets and their sweet progress. Tune in for yourself!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bears.babies