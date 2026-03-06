Disabled kitten "Lieutenant Dan" drags paralyzed legs behind her, but she refuses to give up hope
Hobart, Washington - Her hind legs are paralyzed, but a baby cat named Lieutenant Dan (aka Danielle) won't give up trying. Dani's story of struggle and resilience has touched millions.
The kitten is currently living with her foster mother Ashley Saldana together with her five healthy siblings.
A TikTok video was created there at the beginning of March, showing how the little cat fights for belonging. The result has since moved so many users to tears.
Danielle's problems quickly become clear in the video: in order to move forward, she simply drags her paralyzed hind legs behind her.
Her siblings are not only much more mobile than Dani, but they are also quite a bit bigger.
Nevertheless, Danielle initially does everything she can to be part of the game of tag.
After a while, however, the little one realizes that she is simply weaker than the other cats in her litter.
Shortly after, Danielle stands on the sidelines and just watches.
At the end of the touching clip, the kitten heaves herself into her bed, looking rather sad afterwards.
Many people express their sympathy in the comments section of the viral video.
But what will happen to the little girl now?
Viral TikTok video shows the struggle of Lieutenant Dan the cat
Foster mom Ashley Saldana spoke to Newsweek about the fate of the petite feline, who suffers from Manx syndrome, which causes her hind legs to be paralyzed, among other things. No cure has been found yet.
She is "taking time to find [Lieutenant Dan] the perfect home," the 42-year-old explained, but she expects to keep the baby cat "for at least a few months."
But does Danielle have any serious chance of finding someone who wants to take her in?
"It’s going to take the perfect home and person, but I have no doubt she will end up with a great home," Saldana told Newsweek.
