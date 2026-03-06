Disabled kitten "Lieutenant Dan" drags paralyzed legs behind her, but she refuses to give up hope

Hobart, Washington - Her hind legs are paralyzed, but a baby cat named Lieutenant Dan (aka Danielle) won't give up trying. Dani's story of struggle and resilience has touched millions.

Baby cat Danielle is wide-eyed as she plays tag with her fellow cats, but soon she sits down on the edge, looking on sadly. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@soccercatmom

The kitten is currently living with her foster mother Ashley Saldana together with her five healthy siblings.

A TikTok video was created there at the beginning of March, showing how the little cat fights for belonging. The result has since moved so many users to tears.

Danielle's problems quickly become clear in the video: in order to move forward, she simply drags her paralyzed hind legs behind her.

Her siblings are not only much more mobile than Dani, but they are also quite a bit bigger.

Nevertheless, Danielle initially does everything she can to be part of the game of tag.

After a while, however, the little one realizes that she is simply weaker than the other cats in her litter.

Shortly after, Danielle stands on the sidelines and just watches.

At the end of the touching clip, the kitten heaves herself into her bed, looking rather sad afterwards.

Many people express their sympathy in the comments section of the viral video.

But what will happen to the little girl now?