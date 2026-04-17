Woman finds kitten stuck in a drain – and doesn't hesitate to save her!

Perth, Australia - Australian Brianna Raine discovered a frightened kitten stuck in a drain while visiting her boyfriend, and she immediately intervened!

An Australian woman jumped into action when she saw this cat stuck in a drain. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brianna_raine

Raine couldn't believe her eyes when she followed the sound of a loud meow. The noise led her to a drain pipe.

Inside, she found a helpless kitten. Raine immediately tried to rescue the animal from its predicament and documented the adventure in a TikTok.

Brianna ended up having to call the fire department for help getting the cat out.

Luckily, their efforts were successful, and Raine and her boyfriend took the kitten home. The caption of her video says: "Now we are part of the cat distribution system."

The couple took the tiny animal to the vet, who discovered that the kitten suffers from a coordination problem that makes it wobble when walking. The cat's coornation issue may have been what got it stuck in the drain originally.

Despite this limitation, the little cat – now called Pluto – seems to be doing well. Brianna and her boyfriend decided to adopt Pluto after finding out that she didn't have a microchip or appear to have a home.