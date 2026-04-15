Cat clutches pilllow after heartbreaking return to the shelter

Los Angeles, California - A cat named Sal is pulling at the internet's heartstrings. Before being adopted as a kitten, Sal was raised by his rescuers. Now, two years later, the feisty cat is back at the shelter.

Sal the cat is heartbroken: two years after being adopted, he got returned to the shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@straynomorela

Sal's journey began at Stray No More in Los Angeles. He was taken in as a tiny foundling and raised with a bottle.

Sal – short for Salvador Dalí – quickly became a bright, loving cat and found what rescuers assumed would be his forever home.

Sadly, two years later, his owner's circumstances changed, and the cat ended up back at the shelter.

Since Sal has been back, he's watched other cats find new homes, while he gets looked over.

Shelter workers describe him to Newsweek as affectionate, playful, and full of energy. Rescuers also say this cat is a little quirky. When stressed, Sal sometimes withdraws or acts unusually.

The cat's caregivers don't see his strange behavior as a flaw – they simply think Sal needs a home with a patient and calm atmosphere.

So far, Sal's hasn't had any luck on the adoption front, and rescuers noted that it can take longer for shy cats to find their forever homes.