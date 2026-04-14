Woman saves dog dragging her back legs in heartwarming rescue

Paola, Kansas - A woman's journey through Georgia took an unexpected turn when she discovered a neglected dog dragging herself around a gas station.

There are only a few weeks between these pictures: Beanie was discovered badly neglected at a gas station, and she is now able to get around on her own with the help of a wheelchair! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@baileyapriltattoo

Bailey still remembers the January day she came across the half-paralyzed dog whom she now calls Beanie.

The poor dog was dragging herself around the gas station, bleeding. Nobody stopped for the dog.

"I knew what I had to do," Baliey told The Dodo.

The tattoo artist got out of the car and helped the stray, and she says the dog immediately trusted her.

"She was just in horrible shape," Bailey said.

Care at the local emergency clinic was too expensive, so Bailey took the dog back home to Kansas.

"That whole weekend was spent driving, bandaging her wounds," Bailey said, adding that it was clear to her that the dog was a fighter.

The rescuer was then given devastating news at the veterinary clinic in Kansas: the operation recommended for cases like Beanie's would probably kill her.

"During her pre-op tests, they discovered the neglect was much worse than anyone could imagine and that she had been paralyzed for over a month," Bailey explained on her GoFundMe donation page.

"She could not have the surgery due to her spinal injury calcifying over. If she did, it would kill her or paralyze her entire body, including her front legs."