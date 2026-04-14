Woman saves dog dragging her back legs in heartwarming rescue

A woman's journey through Georgia took an unexpected turn when she discovered a neglected dog dragging herself around a gas station.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Paola, Kansas - A woman's journey through Georgia took an unexpected turn when she discovered a neglected dog dragging herself around a gas station.

There are only a few weeks between these pictures: Beanie was discovered badly neglected at a gas station, and she is now able to get around on her own with the help of a wheelchair!
There are only a few weeks between these pictures: Beanie was discovered badly neglected at a gas station, and she is now able to get around on her own with the help of a wheelchair!  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@baileyapriltattoo

Bailey still remembers the January day she came across the half-paralyzed dog whom she now calls Beanie.

The poor dog was dragging herself around the gas station, bleeding. Nobody stopped for the dog.

"I knew what I had to do," Baliey told The Dodo.

Dog shelter comes up with the cutest idea to help pitbull puppies find a home
Dogs Dog shelter comes up with the cutest idea to help pitbull puppies find a home

The tattoo artist got out of the car and helped the stray, and she says the dog immediately trusted her.

"She was just in horrible shape," Bailey said.

Care at the local emergency clinic was too expensive, so Bailey took the dog back home to Kansas.

"That whole weekend was spent driving, bandaging her wounds," Bailey said, adding that it was clear to her that the dog was a fighter.

The rescuer was then given devastating news at the veterinary clinic in Kansas: the operation recommended for cases like Beanie's would probably kill her.

"During her pre-op tests, they discovered the neglect was much worse than anyone could imagine and that she had been paralyzed for over a month," Bailey explained on her GoFundMe donation page.

"She could not have the surgery due to her spinal injury calcifying over. If she did, it would kill her or paralyze her entire body, including her front legs."

Beanie the dog makes a miraculous recovery!

Rescuer Bailey didn't have the heart to put the dog down.
Rescuer Bailey didn't have the heart to put the dog down.  © Screenshot/GoFundMe

The vets advised that Bailey euthanize the dog, but she refused and took Beanie home to heal.

Two months later, the dog surprised not only her new owner, but also the medical team: she managed to stand on her hind legs!

Now, Beanie can even get around with the help of a wheelchair.

Dog abandoned for cruel reason – and he still thinks owner is coming back for him
Dogs Dog abandoned for cruel reason – and he still thinks owner is coming back for him

"She's stronger than anybody expected," her owner said.

The dog will need intensive care for the rest of her life, but Bailey is ready to take on the challenge – she's done it before with her late two-legged dog named Lucy.

Bailey says it was the memory of her old dog that prompted her actions: "I truly felt like Lucy had put me right there in that parking lot."

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@baileyapriltattoo

More on Dogs: