Dog surprises new owner with her wild antics: "Somehow she's getting worse!"

Oregon - Kateryna Bates wanted to get another dog , but she had no idea what she was getting herself into! Odesa the pup is a force to be reckoned with.

Odesa (l.) is a very rambunctious dog, but Alaskan Malamute Duke (r.) is a pretty chill dude. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@duke.the.malamute

Bates noticed that her dog Duke seemed a little lonely.

Due to his size, most of his fellow dogs at the dog park avoided him.

Finally, his mom acquired the lively Samoyed named Odesa.

Although her male dog Duke was pleased as a result, Bates was shocked at the temperament of her new furry friend.

In the first scene of a viral video, the female (!?) mates very intensely with a cushion. Is the owner sure that the pup isn't a male after all? No matter!

Because even without this interlude, the Samoyed has even more in store: she has no inhibitions about biting her much larger sibling and pulling on his ears to her heart's content.

Her gleaming white coat is also particularly effective when it comes into contact with mud, as Odesa soaks herself from top to bottom to her heart's content.

But that's not all...