Dog abandoned for cruel reason – and he still thinks owner is coming back for him

Dallas, Texas - Boregaurd the dog was returned to the Dallas Animal Services shelter by his owner at the end of March after eleven years. The reason? Only because his owner was sad to see him grow older.

Boregaurd the dog trembles with fear in the shelter, not knowing what will happen to him. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@vivspowers

The infuriating explanation brought the dog's Instagram video viral acclaim.

Animal shelter helper Vivian Powers shared the clip at the end of March, showing the trembling Boregaurd, who clearly doesn't understand what has happened to him.

"His owner surrendered him yesterday because he was sad his dog was getting older," she wrote in the tragic onscreen text.

"He was terrified and didn't want to move," she added.

In one scene, the furry friend is led outside on a "daycation" walk by volunteers.

"He kept [wanting] to go through that door," read the onscreen text as the dog's eyes can be seen darting around, looking for something – or someone.

Tragically, the pup thinks he will be able to find his owner on the other side of the shelter's front door.

"He was searching for his owner," Powers wrote.

"How do you even explain to him that they're not coming back for him..."

As expected, this situation goes down very badly with the Insta audience.