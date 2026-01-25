Elderly, blind, and deaf dog is abandoned at a car wash: what he does next shatters hearts

Braniștea, Romania - An elderly, blind, and deaf dog was abandoned at a busy car wash in Romania. Fortunately, some teens noticed the desperate furry friend, who was behaving conspicuously under the circumstances. The drama can be seen in a now-viral video.

Heartless! This old dog was abandoned at a car wash. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Sava's Safe Haven

The clip was published on Facebook on January 13 by the animal shelter "Sava's Safe Haven," where the poor four-legged friend had already been taken in for care.

The video shows the dog wandering around confused and disoriented, not knowing what is happening to him.

This sad sight has broken the hearts of so many internet users.

"[The teens] noticed the dog walking erratically near the car wash, making circles and searching for shelter," said Alexandra Sava, the founder of the shelter, in an interview with Newsweek.

"They knew something was not right, so they informed us, and with their help, we were able to rescue him," the animal rights activist added. What she said afterwards makes it clear once again just how bad the situation had been.

"If not for their fast action, he might not have survived," Sava said.