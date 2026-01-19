Shocking dog dump infuriates rescuer: "Abandoned in the middle of the road"
Duarte, California - This poor dog was simply abandoned in the middle of the night. The four-legged friend had to wait for hours in the rain, completely on its own, until she finally got help.
Jasmine Gutierrez from Duarte woke up one morning because a dog was barking outside her window. She eventually found a French bulldog in front of her driveway.
"It was pouring with rain, and this sweet girl was soaked through," she told Newsweek.
Jasmine wanted to help the four-legged friend, but the pup was scared.
After an hour and a lot of patience, she managed to get the dog to engage with her.
Then, the woman checked her surveillance camera at the house and made a terrible discovery.
"I eventually found a clip where it shows she was actually left at 2:16 AM, just abandoned in the middle of the road by a minivan," Gutierrez said.
"She came to my yard since I had my gate opened, and it was the closest," she explained.
"This poor dog was alone for four hours in the cold before I discovered her."
French bulldog has a good chance of finding a new home
Jasmine eventually posted the video on TikTok in the hope of finding the heartless owner, but the search has so far been unsuccessful – although the clip reached many users who were also willing to help.
They also suspected that the pooch might have been abused for breeding.
Unfortunately, keeping the animal herself was out of the question for the mother of two small children, as she already has a dog.
Nevertheless, "a rescue got in contact with me and actually came to get this sweet girl," she reported.
"I couldn't keep her as I have a dog of my own and two young babies, so my hands are definitely full."
And the French bulldog is in good hands there! The non-profit organization works to rescue, rehabilitate, and place homeless, neglected, and abused animals.
"She is healthy and thriving now and is set up for a potential forever home," Jasmine said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jasminegutierrezzz