Owner takes dog to the vet – and pays hundreds of dollars for nothing!

This diagnosis with a relief for dog owner Erin, but she also could have saved herself a lot of money!

Minnie brought her owner on expensive vet bill. © Collage: Screenshot/Threads/beeboperin

Concerned about her dog Minnie's unusual behavior, Erin sought medical help for what she feared was a serious illness.

After extensive examinations, including laboratory tests and X-rays, the vets determined that the pup was perfectly healthy.

The actual cause of her beloved pet's trembling only became apparent after she returned home: the animal was afraid of the ceiling fan!

As soon as it was switched off, the dog calmed down – but when it was switched on again, the nervousness returned.

The case went viral on social media, with many pet owners reporting similar experiences in which supposedly worrying symptoms were ultimately caused by harmless but unfamiliar stimuli for animals – such as household appliances or everyday noises.

Unfortunately, the unnecessary emergency visit resulted in a hefty bill of $720, as Erin angrily reported on Threads!