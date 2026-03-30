Owner takes dog to the vet – and pays hundreds of dollars for nothing!
This diagnosis with a relief for dog owner Erin, but she also could have saved herself a lot of money!
Concerned about her dog Minnie's unusual behavior, Erin sought medical help for what she feared was a serious illness.
After extensive examinations, including laboratory tests and X-rays, the vets determined that the pup was perfectly healthy.
The actual cause of her beloved pet's trembling only became apparent after she returned home: the animal was afraid of the ceiling fan!
As soon as it was switched off, the dog calmed down – but when it was switched on again, the nervousness returned.
The case went viral on social media, with many pet owners reporting similar experiences in which supposedly worrying symptoms were ultimately caused by harmless but unfamiliar stimuli for animals – such as household appliances or everyday noises.
Unfortunately, the unnecessary emergency visit resulted in a hefty bill of $720, as Erin angrily reported on Threads!
Ceiling fan causes costly visit to the vet
According to experts, Erin's dog's reaction is by no means unusual.
Studies show that around half of all dogs are sensitive to certain noises or visual stimuli. Irregular and high-frequency signals are particularly problematic, and household objects such as fans can combine several of these characteristics.
For affected animals, experts recommend targeted familiarization training. This allows the pets to be gradually introduced to the triggering stimuli, which can reduce their stress reactions in the long run.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Threads/beeboperin