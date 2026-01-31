Chihuahua left devastated when siblings are all adopted without him: "210 long days of waiting"

Fresno, California - This tiny dog has been waiting in vain for someone to give him a new home, and his heartbreaking sadness was captured in tear-jerking viral video.

Little Milo the dog sits sadly in the corner and waits. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jjack.iie

Milo, a 5-year-old Chihuahua, has been living at the Valley Animal Center in Fresno for over seven months.

The little guy is eagerly waiting for someone to finally take him home and give him the love he deserves.

Jackie Gonzalez, a member of staff at the shelter, posted a TikTok video showing the poor dog lying sadly in his corner.

"POV: you’ve been waiting 210+ days to be adopted…" reads the caption.

"He came in with his siblings, and, one by one, they were all chosen and sent home," Gonzalez told Newsweek. "Milo stayed behind. Now, after 210 long days of waiting, he’s the only one left."

Jacki added that the Chihuahua was very friendly and had a gentle soul, but that the loneliness was starting to get to him.

After his siblings left, Milo became "very shut down." He started to watch others rather than take part himself, as if he didn't want to take up too much space.