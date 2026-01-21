Dachshund puppy goes to the dog park for the first time, and her sweet reaction is everything: "Just a baby"

A dog park is a wonderful place for pups to let off steam freely and off-leash with other playmates. But when you've only been alive for a few months and are still tiny, a visit like this can be quite overwhelming, as Susan the Dachshund puppy found out!

Mini dachshund Susan visited a dog park for the first time - and was a little overwhelmed. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@susanthesausage

The miniature dachshund, who was adopted by her owner in October 2025 when she was eight weeks old, isn't usually a timid dog.

Susan had often met strange four-legged friends in the past and got along well with them.

However, her first time at the dog park was probably a bit much, even for her!

In a video on TikTok, Susan can be seen crouching between a man's legs and anxiously observing the activity in the meadow in front of her.

When various dogs approach and sniff her curiously, the tiny brown dachshund claws nervously into the calf of the jeans wearer and looks around in panic.

The situation becomes even cuter when you read what Susan's owner wrote about the clip.

The person she was clinging to wasn't even the pup's actual owner – or even someone she knew!

"This was some random man," her owner wrote along with some laughing emojis.

It looks like the little dog did make a new friend after all.