Dog abandoned at Las Vegas airport finally lands a loving home

Las Vegas, Nevada - A small dog was tied up at an airport ticket counter in Las Vegas and abandoned. After the images went viral, the Goldendoodle finally got a second chance at happiness!

JetBlue has found a forever home after being abandoned at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. © Screenshot/Facebook/LVMPD

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested the dog's previous owner after the pup's abandonment at Harry Reid International Airport.

The two-year-old dog, named JetBlue by rescuers, was taken to Retriever Rescue of Southern Nevada.

After the story went viral, more than 2,400 adoption requests for JetBlue poured in from all over the world, FOX 5 Vegas reported.

The family of Skeeter Black, one of the officers who helped save JetBlue, has now been selected as the dog's forever home. They had been in the process of trying to adopt a Goldendoodle from Retriever Rescue since September 2025 and had already been approved months before, the police department said.

"The outpouring of support from our community throughout this situation has been overwhelming, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped ensure this pup received the care and compassion he deserved," the department posted on social media.

"Bon voyage, Jet Blue and welcome to a new life where you'll be loved beyond words by Officer Black and his family."