Dog stubbornly refuses to come in from midnight romp in the snow
New England - While some parts of the world are drowning in snow and many people are longing for spring, this silly dog can't get enough of the winter weather.
Ivy, a Bernese Mountain Dog from New England, is known on the internet for her loving nature towards her little baby sister – and now also for her preference for snow and icy temperatures!
A video on Instagram shows what this means for her owners' everyday lives.
"Hi, I'm Ivy, welcome to winter," reads the caption.
In the clip, you can hear how desperately Ivy's owner wants to bring his four-legged friend into the house to go to bed.
A temperature display at the side of the video shows a frosty 24 degrees F shortly after midnight, and snow is still piling up in the family's yard.
However, neither of these things seems to bother Ivy.
The Bernese Mountain Dog is clearly obsessed with the winter wonderland and makes no attempt to follow her owner into the house.
Ivy the Bernese Mountain Dog does not want to go to bed yet
Instead, she jumps up and storms away from her owner at lightning speed.
She lets the dog dad come closer several times – only to romp around the wintry property again, giving him an almost teasing look.
When she storms to the door towards the end of the video, her owner finally seems to have persuaded her to go inside, but Ivy doesn't even think about it!
"I give up," he sighs before the video cuts out.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ivyberner