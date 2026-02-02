Dog stubbornly refuses to come in from midnight romp in the snow

New England - While some parts of the world are drowning in snow and many people are longing for spring, this silly dog can't get enough of the winter weather.

Bernese Mountain Dog Ivy is a big fan of winter! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ivyberner

Ivy, a Bernese Mountain Dog from New England, is known on the internet for her loving nature towards her little baby sister – and now also for her preference for snow and icy temperatures!

A video on Instagram shows what this means for her owners' everyday lives.

"Hi, I'm Ivy, welcome to winter," reads the caption.

In the clip, you can hear how desperately Ivy's owner wants to bring his four-legged friend into the house to go to bed.

A temperature display at the side of the video shows a frosty 24 degrees F shortly after midnight, and snow is still piling up in the family's yard.

However, neither of these things seems to bother Ivy.

The Bernese Mountain Dog is clearly obsessed with the winter wonderland and makes no attempt to follow her owner into the house.