Dog owner weeps when she finally learns the truth of her rescue puppy's past origins

New York, New York - Many people who get a dog from an animal shelter will never know what its previous life was like. This was the case for Alexa Passarelli, who got her dog Joni in March 2021.

Alexa Passarelli cried tears of joy when she found out the truth about her dog Joni. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tellingourtails

The animal shelter on Long Island in New York could only tell her that the dog originally came from Texas.

At least the young woman also received a few pieces of paper, including an old vet bill.

"All I had was a vet record for a vet that was very close to where I was," Passarelli told Newsweek in an interview this week, but she couldn't do much with the information.

It wasn't until 2026 that she asked the right person the right question: "I showed my friend who works in rescue in Texas, and she told me that the name/number on the top of the page was who brought Joni into the vet."

The New Yorker then plucked up all her courage and tried her luck on the phone number provided, sending a text message.

Sure enough, someone who had once owned the furry friend answered on the other end. It turned out that Joni was called Cookie back then. But the former owner had more to tell.