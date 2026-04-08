Dog carers are stunned to see this pregnant Beagle's bizarre belly scans: "Winnie the Pooch!"
Louisville, Kentucky - Winnie the dog was heavily pregnant when she was brought to the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) recently. But when the vet scanned the stray's belly, she and her team were astonished at what they saw.
"The size of her puppies was the most surprising factor," said Jen Harris, PR coordinator at KHS, in an interview with The Dodo.
The puppies were so big that the aptly named "Winnie the Pooch" could barely give birth to them without help, as a viral Facebook post explains.
The female dog had probably mated with a much larger male dog, and this was the outcome!
"We knew that it would be difficult for Winnie to give birth to her babies without assistance from our veterinary team," Harris told the animal site.
Winnie's vet, Dr. Bewley, quickly realized that the birth was imminent, so she called her team together when Winnie went into labor.
Due to the size of the unborn dogs, it quickly became clear what to do next.
Winnie the dog and her giant puppies are simply too precious!
Dr. Bewley decided to perform an emergency caesarean section, which suddenly made everything happen very quickly.
Puppies Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet were born in just twenty minutes.
"Winnie and her babies are thriving under Dr. Bewley’s care," said a delighted Harris.
Meanwhile, Winnie's behavior is exemplary.
"Everyone is quietly nursing and getting to know each other under Dr. Bewley’s watchful eye," said Harris.
"Winnie is even starting to show off her cuddly, sweet personality as she’s gained Dr. Bewley’s trust."
The next few weeks will now be all about giving the mother and her three puppies a peaceful space to rest and heal before they can start looking for forever homes.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Kentucky Humane Society