Dog carers are stunned to see this pregnant Beagle's bizarre belly scans: "Winnie the Pooch!"

Louisville, Kentucky - Winnie the dog was heavily pregnant when she was brought to the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) recently. But when the vet scanned the stray's belly, she and her team were astonished at what they saw.

This mama dog came to the shelter with a big pregnant belly. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Kentucky Humane Society

"The size of her puppies was the most surprising factor," said Jen Harris, PR coordinator at KHS, in an interview with The Dodo.

The puppies were so big that the aptly named "Winnie the Pooch" could barely give birth to them without help, as a viral Facebook post explains.

The female dog had probably mated with a much larger male dog, and this was the outcome!

"We knew that it would be difficult for Winnie to give birth to her babies without assistance from our veterinary team," Harris told the animal site.

Winnie's vet, Dr. Bewley, quickly realized that the birth was imminent, so she called her team together when Winnie went into labor.

Due to the size of the unborn dogs, it quickly became clear what to do next.