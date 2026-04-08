Three-week dog rescue endeavor ends in joyful tears: "This is why we do it"

Irvine, California - For three long weeks, a little dog wandered the streets of California, alone and scared. Luckily, people around her took notice and refused to leave her out on her own.

The dog was completely terrified. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

Dog rescuer Suzette Hall was touched by how a community reacted to a stray pup. In her Instagram post, she explained that nobody wanted to give up on this little soul.

Neighbors called and wrote to Hall to report sightings of the pooch.

"But by the time we got there, she would be gone… running for her life. Exhausted. Thirsty. Hungry. Just trying to survive," Hall said.

After several failed attempts, Hall's friend Rosario finally tracked the dog into a yard.

"There she was. Walking. Not even running anymore… just walking. Completely worn down," she explained.

The dog rescuers knew this was their chance.