Three-week dog rescue endeavor ends in joyful tears: "This is why we do it"
Irvine, California - For three long weeks, a little dog wandered the streets of California, alone and scared. Luckily, people around her took notice and refused to leave her out on her own.
Dog rescuer Suzette Hall was touched by how a community reacted to a stray pup. In her Instagram post, she explained that nobody wanted to give up on this little soul.
Neighbors called and wrote to Hall to report sightings of the pooch.
"But by the time we got there, she would be gone… running for her life. Exhausted. Thirsty. Hungry. Just trying to survive," Hall said.
After several failed attempts, Hall's friend Rosario finally tracked the dog into a yard.
"There she was. Walking. Not even running anymore… just walking. Completely worn down," she explained.
The dog rescuers knew this was their chance.
Rescuers were thrilled to catch this stray
As soon as the stray sat in the yard, the rescuers got to work.
"[We] blocked every single corner. She tried so hard to jump, so scared, so desperate… but we stayed with her, calmly, patiently, not giving up," Hall said.
After what felt like an eternity, Hall finally caught the stray in her arms.
"You have no idea the tears. The kind of tears that come from pure exhaustion, from hope, from not giving up. From a whole community refusing to let her disappear," she continued.
Hall celebrated the rescue, adding, "Teamwork like this… it takes everything out of you. But this right here… this is why we do it."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@logans_legacy29