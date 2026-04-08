Dachshund's hilariously sassy reaction to snow goes viral: "It's a no from her"

Maryland - A dachshund's reaction to freshly fallen snow has TikTokers laughing: this dog has absolutely no interest in the cold white stuff!

This dog's strong reaction to the snow has TikTokers in stitches. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@carterlaynee

When this little dog confronted snow, he made a lightning-fast decision – and went viral thanks to a sweet video.

The clip of the dog's reaction to snow was posted on TikTok.

In the video, the dachshund is happy inside. Then, as soon as the door opens, the dachshund cautiously approaches the threshold, casts a scrutinizing glance outside, and immediately turns back!

He doesn't even dare to put a paw in the snow. Instead, the dog sprints back to where it's warm.

He's sending a clear message: snow is not for him!

The short clip had TikTokers snickering, and many pet owners could sympathize.

Dachshunds are considered stubborn dogs and clearly have strong opinions about the weather.