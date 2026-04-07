California man cries tears of joy after miraculous reunion with stolen dog
Los Angeles, California - After three years of separation, Shelton Trainor and his stolen dog were miraculously reunited in a scene that brought Instagram to tears.
The last time Shelton was with his dog was in July 2022, when he was unloading his truck late one evening. Usually, his pet, Bea, followed him like a shadow, but that evening she watched from the porch.
Having finished his work, the man turned around only to discover the Boston terrier had disappeared – someone had stolen her from the porch!
Shelton searched for Bea, but there were no clues. Not even his neighbors' surveillance cameras offered clues, according to an Instagram post by Wags and Walks, a non-profit dog rescue.
Shelton told the New York Post that he did everything he could. He used flyers and even set up a company that used Bea's image as its logo to keep the search going. But it was all to no avail.
After three years, however, one of Sheldon's friend found an Instagram post from Wags and Walks. It was about a familiar-looking Boston terrier!
These two recognized each other
Shelton immediately recognized the terrier as his Bea and contacted Wags and Walks.
The reunion was briefly threatened as another family had already agreed to adopt the dog, but luckily, they canceled.
The animal welfare organization shared a video of the moment Shelton and Bea tearfully reunited. The pooch immediately remembered her owner and jumped up to meet him, wagging her tail.
"Bea is now safely at home with Shelton. She remembered where she lived and is even responding to some old commands she had learned," the rescuers wrote.
On his Instagram account, Shelton shared a picture with Bea and thanked the organization, writing: "Just got done crying 😅 After 4 long years, I finally got the love of my life back."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/wagsandwalks