California man cries tears of joy after miraculous reunion with stolen dog

Los Angeles, California - After three years of separation, Shelton Trainor and his stolen dog were miraculously reunited in a scene that brought Instagram to tears.

This dog owner couldn't contain his tears upon being reunited with his beloved dog, who was stolen from his porch. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/wagsandwalks

The last time Shelton was with his dog was in July 2022, when he was unloading his truck late one evening. Usually, his pet, Bea, followed him like a shadow, but that evening she watched from the porch.

Having finished his work, the man turned around only to discover the Boston terrier had disappeared – someone had stolen her from the porch!

Shelton searched for Bea, but there were no clues. Not even his neighbors' surveillance cameras offered clues, according to an Instagram post by Wags and Walks, a non-profit dog rescue.

Shelton told the New York Post that he did everything he could. He used flyers and even set up a company that used Bea's image as its logo to keep the search going. But it was all to no avail.

After three years, however, one of Sheldon's friend found an Instagram post from Wags and Walks. It was about a familiar-looking Boston terrier!