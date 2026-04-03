Dog owners return pup to animal shelter after seven years: the reason why shocks everyone
Longmont, Colorado - The reasons why dogs are returned to the shelter after years are often quite similar: sometimes, financial hardship is to blame, sometimes health reasons, or the death of the owner. It was different for Delilah the dog, however.
Delilah was returned to the shelter at the end of March, where her family had adopted her seven years earlier.
At the Longmont Humane Society in Colorado, the reason given by Delilah's family came as a surprise.
"After years in her home, Delilah and the other dog were no longer getting along," explained shelter employee Jordyn Gobrick in an interview with Newsweek.
As surprising as this reasoning may sound, it ultimately made sense to the shelter staff.
"The two [dogs] could no longer safely coexist, and returning Delilah was the most responsible decision for everyone involved, even if it was a heartbreaking one," Gobrick said.
Delilah had arrived at the shelter in 2019 as a stray at only eight weeks old, and her recent return left the poor animal struggling.
Delilah the dog is having a hard time getting adopted this time around
"Like most dogs, shelter life has been an adjustment," the employee told the site.
"She spent time in a foster home to recover from surgery and get a break from the shelter environment."
What happens next for the four-legged friend is written in the stars.
At seven years old, Delilah is not exactly a favorite among visitors to the shelter.
As a puppy, she had a much easier time getting adopted.
"Since returning, she's settled into a quieter room and has even made friends with a couple of dogs," said Gobrick.
Despite this, the shelter still advises new prospective owners: "She'd do best without dogs; cats are more her speed!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@longmonthumanesocietyofficial