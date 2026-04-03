Dog owners return pup to animal shelter after seven years: the reason why shocks everyone

Longmont, Colorado - The reasons why dogs are returned to the shelter after years are often quite similar: sometimes, financial hardship is to blame, sometimes health reasons, or the death of the owner. It was different for Delilah the dog, however.

This is what Delilah looked like as a puppy when she first arrived at the shelter. © Screenshot/Instagram/@longmonthumanesocietyofficial

Delilah was returned to the shelter at the end of March, where her family had adopted her seven years earlier.

At the Longmont Humane Society in Colorado, the reason given by Delilah's family came as a surprise.

"After years in her home, Delilah and the other dog were no longer getting along," explained shelter employee Jordyn Gobrick in an interview with Newsweek.

As surprising as this reasoning may sound, it ultimately made sense to the shelter staff.

"The two [dogs] could no longer safely coexist, and returning Delilah was the most responsible decision for everyone involved, even if it was a heartbreaking one," Gobrick said.

Delilah had arrived at the shelter in 2019 as a stray at only eight weeks old, and her recent return left the poor animal struggling.