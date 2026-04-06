Dog fights for survival after deadly rattlesnake attack – what his owners do next is heartbreaking

Austin, Texas - Neville the dog was unexpectedly bitten twice by a rattlesnake. Now, the furry friend is fighting for his life in a veterinary clinic.

The Boston terrier dog Neville just wanted to enjoy the weather when a snake suddenly became his undoing. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@austinpetsalive

The little four-legged friend was out and about when a snake suddenly fell in front of his paws.

Instead of moving out of the dog's way, the crawler chose to attack and bit Neville on the tongue and near his eye.

When the dog's owners learned of the attack, they immediately rushed to the Austin Pets Alive! animal shelter.

"Neville didn’t stand a chance against a rattlesnake – but he’s fighting with everything he has," the animal team reported in a post on Instagram.

"At 1:15 today, this precious Boston Terrier was rushed into our shelter pet hospital after being bitten twice. Once on his tongue. The other, dangerously close to his eye. His face is so swollen we can’t even find the puncture wounds."

The owners of the four-legged friend were faced with a difficult decision: put him down or have him treated.

The family did not have the financial means for the dog's costly medical treatment, but they wanted to let their furry friend live.

"When Neville’s family realized what it would take to save him, they made the heartbreaking decision to surrender him – and asked if we could help give him a chance," explained the shelter. "We said yes."

Shortly after giving their consent, the medics immediately jumped into action.

"Right now, Neville is in critical condition. He’s on antivenom, IV fluids, pain management, and antibiotics, but his prognosis is guarded. We’re not going to give up on him," the post added.