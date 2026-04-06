Dog fights for survival after deadly rattlesnake attack – what his owners do next is heartbreaking
Austin, Texas - Neville the dog was unexpectedly bitten twice by a rattlesnake. Now, the furry friend is fighting for his life in a veterinary clinic.
The little four-legged friend was out and about when a snake suddenly fell in front of his paws.
Instead of moving out of the dog's way, the crawler chose to attack and bit Neville on the tongue and near his eye.
When the dog's owners learned of the attack, they immediately rushed to the Austin Pets Alive! animal shelter.
"Neville didn’t stand a chance against a rattlesnake – but he’s fighting with everything he has," the animal team reported in a post on Instagram.
"At 1:15 today, this precious Boston Terrier was rushed into our shelter pet hospital after being bitten twice. Once on his tongue. The other, dangerously close to his eye. His face is so swollen we can’t even find the puncture wounds."
The owners of the four-legged friend were faced with a difficult decision: put him down or have him treated.
The family did not have the financial means for the dog's costly medical treatment, but they wanted to let their furry friend live.
"When Neville’s family realized what it would take to save him, they made the heartbreaking decision to surrender him – and asked if we could help give him a chance," explained the shelter. "We said yes."
Shortly after giving their consent, the medics immediately jumped into action.
"Right now, Neville is in critical condition. He’s on antivenom, IV fluids, pain management, and antibiotics, but his prognosis is guarded. We’re not going to give up on him," the post added.
Neville the dog is still struggling after rattlesnake bite
The vets were very worried that the dog would lose his affected eye.
Just two days after the dangerous snake bites, Neville showed the first small signs of success.
"If he makes it through tonight, he still faces one to two weeks of hospitalization, more antivenom, and possibly losing an eye," the shelter said.
According to the animal keepers, the little Boston terrier is a real fighter, although he is currently suffering from nausea and bleeding.
In addition to the prescribed medicine, the dog knows exactly what will help him recover – cuddling, cuddling, and more cuddling!
"He isn’t yet out of the woods but he’s still fighting. The swelling is improving and his eye is partially visible now. He’s a bit nauseous and has some bleeding but he’s resting comfortably and asking for attention," the team wrote in a treatment update.
They continued, saying, "He still has a long road ahead and will need continued hospitalization and heavy monitoring. But today, we are filled with hope and so grateful that you joined us in the fight for his life!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@austinpetsalive