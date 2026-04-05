Dog goes viral with hilarious habit of "nibbling" on his cat sister
New York, New York - An unusually affectionate moment between a dog and his cat sister has delighted social media!
A short clip on the Instagram page @an1maluvr shows a black puppy apparently "nibbling" on the cat – much to the amusement of viewers.
In the video, the dog lies relaxed next to his animal companion, but instead of resting, he opts for a very unconventional form of affection: he gently bites the cat – almost as if he were chewing a corn cob!
Amazingly, the cat remains completely calm and patiently endures the unusual display of affection.
The text accompanying the video says that the dog probably does nothing else all day long – a tongue-in-cheek reference to the fact that everyone has their own individual idiosyncrasies.
The creator of the video is 28-year-old Remy from New York, who lives with three rescued animals. The dog named Jocko and Jolene the cat are now inseparable: they sleep together, watch birds together, and even share the same water bowl.
Remy describes the "nibbling" as an expression of affection.
Unique friendship between dog and cat goes viral
It's well-known that dogs and cats can actually get along. They often live together without any problems or major conflicts. However, pet owners who are unsure about this should regularly observe their pets and slowly get them used to each other.
The clip struck a chord online, garnering more than 45,000 likes and becoming a viral hit.
In the comments, numerous users expressed their enthusiasm for the unusual animal friendship – and for the cat's amazing patience!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@an1maluvr