Dog goes viral with hilarious habit of "nibbling" on his cat sister

New York, New York - An unusually affectionate moment between a dog and his cat sister has delighted social media!

Despite his strange behavior, Jocko the dog and Jolene the kitten share an inseparable bond. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@an1maluvr

A short clip on the Instagram page @an1maluvr shows a black puppy apparently "nibbling" on the cat – much to the amusement of viewers.

In the video, the dog lies relaxed next to his animal companion, but instead of resting, he opts for a very unconventional form of affection: he gently bites the cat – almost as if he were chewing a corn cob!

Amazingly, the cat remains completely calm and patiently endures the unusual display of affection.

The text accompanying the video says that the dog probably does nothing else all day long – a tongue-in-cheek reference to the fact that everyone has their own individual idiosyncrasies.

The creator of the video is 28-year-old Remy from New York, who lives with three rescued animals. The dog named Jocko and Jolene the cat are now inseparable: they sleep together, watch birds together, and even share the same water bowl.

Remy describes the "nibbling" as an expression of affection.