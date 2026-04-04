Dog keeps sneaking into guinea pig cage for sweetest reason: "He trusts him completely"
Oops, it's not every day that you see such an unlikely bestie duo! A guinea pig sits relaxed in its cage with a golden retriever dog at its side, who obviously prefers to spend time with the rodent rather than its own kind.
But that's not all: it looks a little as if this doggo thinks he's a guinea pig.
His owner couldn't help but post these adorable photos of her pets on Reddit, and thinks so too.
They show little Murphy's spacious enclosure, into which the apparently still quite young golden retriever easily fits.
Murphy clearly doesn't feel any fear in the face of what he sees as a huge dog; the two of them are almost cuddling up together, rubbing their big and little noses with affection.
"Does anyone else has a golden puppy who loves/ think he’s a guinea pig?" asks the dog mom to the group.
Dog and guinea pig can't get enough of each other
"My golden now 5 months, and 1 year old guinea pig love each other. It’s started ever since my golden was 12 weeks, their relationship have blossomed ever since," the pet owner explained.
"His cage always is a mess because he visits him all the time and lay inside the cage."
The funny thing about it: according to her? The pup not only eats Murphy's hay, but also drinks from his water bottle just like a real guinea pig.
He doesn't actually lack company from other dogs, either, as there is an older golden retriever brother living in the household as well.
Still, the dog is absolutely obsessed with the guinea pig!
"I know my guinea pig loves it because he does popcorns(happy/excited) when he comes to visit, also he grooms himself and eats," the owner said. "Since they are prey animals this means he trusts him completely!"
With a twinkle in her eye, the author of the post is thinking about enlarging Murphy's cage since he gets such big visitors. This seems to be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/VariationLow5046