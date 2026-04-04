Dog keeps sneaking into guinea pig cage for sweetest reason: "He trusts him completely"

Oops, it's not every day that you see such an unlikely bestie duo! A guinea pig sits relaxed in its cage with a golden retriever dog at its side , who obviously prefers to spend time with the rodent rather than its own kind.

Guinea pig Murphy and the Golden Retriever dog are inseparable. © Screenshot/Reddit/VariationLow5046

But that's not all: it looks a little as if this doggo thinks he's a guinea pig.

His owner couldn't help but post these adorable photos of her pets on Reddit, and thinks so too.

They show little Murphy's spacious enclosure, into which the apparently still quite young golden retriever easily fits.

Murphy clearly doesn't feel any fear in the face of what he sees as a huge dog; the two of them are almost cuddling up together, rubbing their big and little noses with affection.

"Does anyone else has a golden puppy who loves/ think he’s a guinea pig?" asks the dog mom to the group.