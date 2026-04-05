Missing pitbull gets into a real pickle – and needs some firefighter help to be rescued!
Norfolk, Virginia - A curious pitbull named Diesel got himself into a pickle when he escaped and got stuck in a small storm drain. To get the dog out, animal rescuers needed assistance from firefighters!
When the 15-year-old pitbull noticed the front gate was open on Saturday, he escaped, but his joy run didn't go well.
As soon as Diesel's owners realized he'd run away, they went after him.
When his family couldn't find him, they reported Diesel as missing to the Norfolk Animal Care Center.
"The next day a citizen heard a dog barking in distress so they called the Animal Protection Unit dispatch for assistance," the Norfolk Animal Care Center wrote on Instagram.
When rescuers got to the scene, they were puzzled. Where were the howls coming from?
Eventually, they found Diesel: he was stuck in a small storm drain and couldn't get out. This dog was very stuck!
The rescuers couldn't get him out and had to call the fire department for help. The team needed a rope and a lot of patience, but eventually, they lifted the sewer cover and got the poor pitty out.
Diesel's family was overjoyed to have him home
After his epic rescue, the pitbull was brought to the Norfolk Animal Shelter.
A staff member recognized him and contacted his family.
"A phone call, another truck ride, and several tears later, Diesel is right back home in the loving arms of his family," the animal welfare organization wrote on Instagram.
It wasn't just the rescue team and Diesel's owner who were surprised by the dog's predicament – no one could figure out how he got stuck!
Social media users were thrilled that he'd been saved.
"I'm so glad y'all found him!" one user wrote, while another said, "So glad Diesel is back home safe and sound."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@norfolkanimals