Elderly dog fights off huge bear to save his humans and their farm animals: "Our little savior"

New Mexico - This heroic act could almost have come straight out of a Hollywood movie. In New Mexico, 12-year-old farm dog Honey went above and beyond during her night patrol, risking her life to save many others.

The face of the guard dog Honey was so swollen that she could hardly see anything. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Española Humane

The elderly furry friend has long been an integral part of the Martinez family's life.

Whether during the day or at night, the half-blind guard dog constantly watches over her owners' farm and its animal inhabitants.

Honey was doing her usual evening rounds when a bear suddenly stood in front of the dog.

Instead of fleeing, Honey went after the predator and defended over 60 chickens and two horses, Española Humane reported in a Facebook post.

Owner Denise Martinez was unaware of any of this until her daughter Leanna saw the bloodied dog lying in the yard the next morning and rushed to her aid.

"Her face was swollen on the left, so I turned her head like to the right, and that’s when I saw, like her whole neck was just ripped from the back all the way down," Denise told KOB4.

"It was just devastating. You know, I never thought I would ever see our dog in that shape," added Darren Martinez.

In shock, the farm owners watched CCTV footage, which later provided evidence of the bear attack.

"We’ll never know exactly how it unfolded in the dark of that night, but we know this: Honey stood her ground against something she had no business fighting," the social media post emphasized.

"She took the hits so no one else would have to, and she drove a predator away from everything she loves."