All about Aussiedoodle dogs: Is an Australian Shepherd poodle mix right for you?

By Nele Fischer, Steffi Feldman

As the two parent breeds are extremely popular, there are few crossbreeds that are currently as trendy as the Australian Shepherd-Poodle mix. This dog guide explains what the Aussiedoodle is all about.

Profile: A portrait of the Australian Shepherd Poodle mix

Name: Australian Shepherd Poodle mix

Aussie-Poodle-Mix

Aussiedoodle

Aussiepoodle

Germany, France (Poodle)

Probably first bred in the US Height: 10 - 15 inches Weight: 12 - 70 lbs Life expectancy: Around 10 - 13 years Coat type: Variable but mostly of medium length, woolly and fuzzy, slightly wavy to curly; sometimes shorter and smooth Coat color: Solid to multicolored; black, red, brown, tan, blue-merle, red-merle Character: Active, playful, intelligent, eager to learn, social, fond of children

What is an Aussiedoodle?

The designer dog is a cross between a poodle – usually a king poodle or medium-sized poodle – and an Australian Shepherd. It was likely first bred in the US in the early 2000s to combine the hypoallergenic coat of a poodle with the intelligent nature of the Australian Shepherd. Since then, the Aussiedoodle has been gaining in popularity.

Appearance of the Aussiepoo

Size and build The dogs are usually medium-sized, slim, and slightly muscular. Depending on the exact type of poodle, they grow to a height of around 10 - 15 inches. Accordingly, they weigh around 12 - 70 lbs. Apart from a shared athletic build, all Aussie Poodle mixes have floppy ears. Coat The coat can be different: long and curly, but also slightly wavy or smooth and shorter. You can also be surprised by the color. Whether monochrome or multicolored – black, red, brown and tan as well as a blue-merle or red-merle coloring are possible.

An Australian Shepherd Poodle mix is available in different coat colors. © Collage: Unsplash/The Dreamwalker, 123RF/glowworm22

Character of the Aussiepoodle

An Aussiepoodle is generally a great family dog. Like other dog breeds, however, not every Australian Shepherd-Poodle mix is the same – but the following characteristics often prevail in the charming hybrid: Very intelligent and eager to learn

Social and friendly

Active and playful

Affectionate

Eager to please owners

Keeping an Aussie-Poodle mix

These beautiful dogs have a charming and lively character, so it is hardly surprising that many people are interested in having them as part of the family. As always, it is important to be aware of your own abilities as well as the right attitude and care before buying a dog.

Who is an Australian Shepherd Poodle mix suitable for?

An Aussie-Poodle mix is suitable for active people and for families who have time to spend with them, as they do not like to be left alone for long. Small city apartments are hardly suitable for the four-legged friend, and although houses with a yard are not a prerequisite, they do appreciate sufficient space to run around. An Aussiedoodle may be suitable for allergy sufferers, as some of these four-legged friends shed less hair and therefore produce less allergy-causing dander. However, a reaction test should always be carried out before purchasing a dog.

Physical and mental exercise needs

Intelligent mixed breeds need to be challenged both physically and mentally. If they are not kept busy, behavioral problems such as destruction of property or barking can develop. In addition to walks, they can be kept busy with intelligence games and dog sports. However, dog sports such as agility should wait until at least the first year of life. Socialization and obedience training through positive reinforcement should start earlier. At the same time, Aussiedoodles should be accustomed to rest periods right from the start so that they are more balanced and less demanding.

General care needs

An Aussiedoodle sheds relatively little or not at all – depending on which breed is more prevalent. Unlike an Aussie, a poodle does not have a shedding cycle. The hair does not fall out, but grows continuously and must be cut at some point. Depending on the type of coat, it therefore needs to be brushed every two to three days or clipped every six to eight weeks. In addition to coat care, dental and claw care should not be neglected. Dental care with chews is necessary, and occasional brushing of the teeth is also advisable. The floppy ears should also be checked regularly and cleaned if necessary.

If an Aussie-Poodle mix hardly sheds, the coat must be clipped regularly. © 123RF/lightfieldstudios

Health concerns for Aussiedoodles

Aussiedoodles are generally robust dogs that usually live to be 12 to 15 years old if kept in a species-appropriate environment. However, like other hybrids, they can be susceptible to certain diseases, depending on the parent breed. These include the following: Hip dysplasia

Eye diseases

Epilepsy

MDR1 defect (intolerance to certain medications) Reputable breeders can rule out certain genetic defects and minimize the risk of a disease by carrying out a genetic test before crossing.

An Australian Shepherd Poodle mix needs sufficient exercise and activity. © Unsplash/Ryan Fleischer

Conclusion