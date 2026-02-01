Dachshund-poodle mix profile: Is the Doxiepoo a dog lover's dream?

TAG24 explains why a dachshund-poodle mix is so special – including all the information about the Doxiepoo: character, appearance, and attitude.

The dachshund-poodle mix, also known as the Doxiepoo, is always a good choice. Find out what makes this extraordinary designer breed so special from this TAG24 dog guide.

Doxiepoo: A profile of the dachshund-poodle mix

Dachshund (l) and poodle (r) mixes are also called doxiepoos. © Collage: 123RF/tsuguliev, 123RF/leungchopan Name: Dachshund-Poodle-Mix

Origin: Germany (Poodle and Dachshund)

First bred in America Height: 5 - 15 inches tall Weight: 5 - 30 pounds Life expectancy: 10 to 18 years Coat type: short, partly curly Coat color: often cream, gray, black, and brown Character: playful, alert, friendly

What is a Doxiepoo?

The cross between the Dachshund and the Miniature Poodle or Small Poodle is called the Doxiepoo, a designer or hybrid dog breed that was first bred in America. Doxiepoo is recognized by the FCI (Fédération Cynologique Internationale) recognized as an official dog breed.

Appearance of the Dachshund-Poodle mix

What a Doxiepoo looks like is determined by the dominant genes of the parents. When dachshunds and poodles are crossed, the exact appearance of the puppies is always a surprise. Body size To breed Doxiepoos, Dachshunds and Miniature Poodles are crossed. The result is a small Dachshund-Poodle mix that only grows between 5 and 15 inches tall. However, the exact body size remains unpredictable. Coat As with all traits, the coat texture and color of a Dachshund-Poodle mix depends on the dominant genes of the parent animals. A common variation is a medium-length and slightly curly coat, which is often cream, grey, black, or brown.

Doxiepoo: Character

The Doxiepoo is generally considered to be a cheerful, bright, playful and friendly mixed breed that is suitable as a guard or family dog. The specific characteristics of the dog mix depend on whether it is a Dachshund or a Poodle. Possible characteristics of a poodle: friendly

open-minded

adaptable

intelligent

loyal

active

pleasing

likes to fetch Possible characteristics of a Dachshund: self-confident

independent

courageous

stubborn

playful

active

lively

pronounced hunting instinct If you want to keep a Dachshund-Poodle mix as a family dog, it should be socialized early and accustomed to children and other animals. Children should already be a little older and know how to deal with dogs. As a Doxiepoo is usually very smart, active, and full of energy, it needs sufficient exercise to be healthy, happy, and content.

Keeping a dachshund-poodle mix

A Doxiepoo is an intelligent dog that is usually easy to train, but can sometimes be very stubborn. If you train it with consistency and meet its needs, the Dachshund-Poodle mix is a loyal and devoted pet.

What makes the dachshund-poodle mix special

Most dachshund poos are first-generation crosses in which dachshunds and poodles are the direct parents. Dachshund-poodle mixes are rarely if ever mated with each other. If you want to avoid dog hair, then a Doxiepoo is the right choice. Regardless of whether its coat is more like that of a Dachshund or a Poodle, the mixed breed sheds little to almost none at all. The dachshund-poodle mix may be suitable for allergy sufferers, but you should spend some time with the dog before you buy it. Contrary to what its small size might suggest, the Doxiepoo is a very active dog that needs long walks every day. Retrieving and intelligence games are met with great enthusiasm by a Dachshund-Poodle mix. If you have such a dog mix as a pet, you should therefore expect it to provide plenty of excitement and action.

If a Doxiepoo has the coat of a Dachshund, it rarely needs brushing. © 123RF/akz

Doxiepoo - Care

How much care a Dachshund-Poodle mix's coat needs depends on which parent it has its coat from. If it has more of a Poodle coat, then it needs to be brushed frequently to avoid matting. If a Dachshund has a short coat, occasional brushing is sufficient. In addition to grooming, a balanced diet and sufficient exercise are crucial for the well-being of a Dachshund-Poodle mix.

Health of a dachshund-poodle mix

The Doxiepoo is susceptible to the same diseases as Dachshunds and Poodles, but due to the relatively large gene pool, this susceptibility is somewhat less pronounced than in purebred parents. Possible health problems of a Dachshund-Poodle mix: hip dysplasia

kidney disease

heart disease

eye problems

joint diseases

dental problems It is advisable to have a Doxiepoo examined regularly by a veterinary surgeon. Regular vaccinations and parasite protection are advisable.

Like all dogs, Dachshund-Poodle mixes should be regularly examined by a vet. © 123rf/armmypicca