Labradoodle breed profile: Everything you need to know about the Labrador and Poodle dog mix

What does a Labradoodle look like, and what makes this mix of Labrador and Poodle special? Here's all the info you need on size, coat, care, and more!

By Marcel Nasser, Steffi Feldman

The popular mix of Labrador and poodle is considered a cheerful and active dog that enriches everyday life. This dog guide reveals what a so-called Labradoodle looks like and what you should know before buying one.

What will the doggy offspring of Poodles and Labradors look like? © Collage: 123RF/serezniy, 123RF/cynoclub Name: Labradoodle

Labrador-Poodle-Mix

Poodle-Labrador mix Origin: Great Britain (Labrador)

Germany, France (Poodle)

First bred in Australia Height: 14 to 24+ inches tall Weight: 15 to 65+ pounds Life expectancy: 12 to 15 years Coat type: Often medium to long, curly Coat color: Black, brown, cream, white Character: Active, alert, cheerful, intelligent, playful Suitable for beginners: Yes

What is a Labradoodle?

The Labradoodle is the offspring of the Labrador and Poodle. It is not officially recognized as an independent dog breed. Instead, it is one of the hybrid breeds in which individual animals vary greatly in appearance and character. As the parent breeds have many good characteristics, attempts are made to create an independent breed with certain standards through targeted crossbreeding. Dogs that are born in this way are called Australian Labradoodles. This serves to distinguish them from "normal" Labrador-Poodle mixes.

Appearance of the Labradoodle

Although a mix of Labrador and Poodle often grows to a medium size and has a curly coat, everything else can vary, in addition to weight and coat color. Social media posts, for example, show exactly what such a four-legged friend can look like.

A mix of Labrador and Poodle can have different coat colors. There are specimens with light coats – e.g. beige or cream-colored, but also dogs with very dark coats. It is similar to the coat structure: It can be very curly, but also sometimes smooth.

Labradoodle: A personality to fall in love with

Although you can never predict exactly which character traits will come through in hybrid breeds, Labradoodle puppies generally become friendly and loyal companions if they are trained well. As such mixes are often very playful, eager to learn, and full of energy, they need to be given plenty of exercise. Long walks, regular family outings, and challenging toys can go a long way. If you give a Labradoodle enough physical and mental exercise, the mixed breed can clearly be counted among the beloved dog breeds, just like its parents.

Caution: As they learn quickly, negative behavior patterns can quickly become entrenched if they are not trained properly, so you shouldn't let anything slide.

Coat care for Labrador and Poodle mixes

Brushing Although Labradoodles can have different coat types, they should be brushed every two days or so, so you don't have to worry about tangles later on. If the coat is extremely curly, like a poodle's, professional grooming can be worthwhile around every two months. Bathing To maintain healthy oils in the coat, you should not bathe a Labrador-Poodle mix too often. If it does get very dirty, you should use a mild dog shampoo when bathing. Further care With this mix, very hairy ears can lead to inflammation, which is why you should also take a look inside the ears every time you brush them and clean them with ear cleaner if necessary. And don't forget: you should also trim their nails from time to time. If a Labradoodle does not shed, you should also have its coat trimmed regularly by a dog groomer.

A poodle mix's coat must be clipped from time to time. © 123RF/luckybusiness

Health

The popular and beloved crossbreeds have a general life expectancy of up to 15 years. Due to known problems of the parent breeds and the widely varying expression of different characteristics, various diseases can occur: Hip dysplasia

Elbow dysplasia

Eye diseases

Skin problems

Hair loss

Dental and jaw problems Misaligned teeth or jaws can be caused by the different muzzle shapes. The poodle has a relatively narrow muzzle, whereas the Labrador has a much wider muzzle.

Who is a Labradoodle suitable for?

A Labradoodle is just as suitable for active people as a purebred Labrador dog (pictured.) © 123RF/dolgachov As a Labradoodle generally has a sweet and friendly disposition, it is suitable for many people. However, good dog training and early socialization are essential to prevent negative behavior. Good for families? A Labrador-Poodle mix can get along wonderfully with children, but you should keep a close eye on them and encourage and regulate their interaction. Ideally, the dog and child will grow up together. Good for beginners? Even beginners can have great fun with a Labradoodle because it loves to learn, listen, and is cheerful. However, the support of a dog school or dog trainer can't hurt, especially when they are puppies. Good for allergy sufferers? Although they are often associated with being allergy-friendly, you can't be so sure. You may be lucky that the poodle genes prevail, in which case, there is no shedding or less shedding. Various studies have disproved that there are fewer allergens in the coat of a Labradoodle than in that of other dogs. So you can't rely on that.

A Labradoodle dog could be just the right companion for you (stock image). © 123rf/serezniy

Labrador-poodle mix makes many people happy