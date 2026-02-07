Labradoodle breed profile: Everything you need to know about the Labrador and Poodle dog mix
The popular mix of Labrador and poodle is considered a cheerful and active dog that enriches everyday life. This dog guide reveals what a so-called Labradoodle looks like and what you should know before buying one.
Name:
- Labradoodle
- Labrador-Poodle-Mix
- Poodle-Labrador mix
Origin:
- Great Britain (Labrador)
- Germany, France (Poodle)
- First bred in Australia
Height: 14 to 24+ inches tall
Weight: 15 to 65+ pounds
Life expectancy: 12 to 15 years
Coat type: Often medium to long, curly
Coat color: Black, brown, cream, white
Character: Active, alert, cheerful, intelligent, playful
Suitable for beginners: Yes
What is a Labradoodle?
The Labradoodle is the offspring of the Labrador and Poodle. It is not officially recognized as an independent dog breed. Instead, it is one of the hybrid breeds in which individual animals vary greatly in appearance and character.
As the parent breeds have many good characteristics, attempts are made to create an independent breed with certain standards through targeted crossbreeding. Dogs that are born in this way are called Australian Labradoodles.
This serves to distinguish them from "normal" Labrador-Poodle mixes.
Appearance of the Labradoodle
Although a mix of Labrador and Poodle often grows to a medium size and has a curly coat, everything else can vary, in addition to weight and coat color. Social media posts, for example, show exactly what such a four-legged friend can look like.
A mix of Labrador and Poodle can have different coat colors. There are specimens with light coats – e.g. beige or cream-colored, but also dogs with very dark coats. It is similar to the coat structure: It can be very curly, but also sometimes smooth.
Labradoodle: A personality to fall in love with
Although you can never predict exactly which character traits will come through in hybrid breeds, Labradoodle puppies generally become friendly and loyal companions if they are trained well.
As such mixes are often very playful, eager to learn, and full of energy, they need to be given plenty of exercise. Long walks, regular family outings, and challenging toys can go a long way.
If you give a Labradoodle enough physical and mental exercise, the mixed breed can clearly be counted among the beloved dog breeds, just like its parents.
Caution: As they learn quickly, negative behavior patterns can quickly become entrenched if they are not trained properly, so you shouldn't let anything slide.
Coat care for Labrador and Poodle mixes
Brushing
Although Labradoodles can have different coat types, they should be brushed every two days or so, so you don't have to worry about tangles later on. If the coat is extremely curly, like a poodle's, professional grooming can be worthwhile around every two months.
Bathing
To maintain healthy oils in the coat, you should not bathe a Labrador-Poodle mix too often. If it does get very dirty, you should use a mild dog shampoo when bathing.
Further care
With this mix, very hairy ears can lead to inflammation, which is why you should also take a look inside the ears every time you brush them and clean them with ear cleaner if necessary. And don't forget: you should also trim their nails from time to time.
If a Labradoodle does not shed, you should also have its coat trimmed regularly by a dog groomer.
Health
The popular and beloved crossbreeds have a general life expectancy of up to 15 years.
Due to known problems of the parent breeds and the widely varying expression of different characteristics, various diseases can occur:
- Hip dysplasia
- Elbow dysplasia
- Eye diseases
- Skin problems
- Hair loss
- Dental and jaw problems
Misaligned teeth or jaws can be caused by the different muzzle shapes. The poodle has a relatively narrow muzzle, whereas the Labrador has a much wider muzzle.
Who is a Labradoodle suitable for?
As a Labradoodle generally has a sweet and friendly disposition, it is suitable for many people. However, good dog training and early socialization are essential to prevent negative behavior.
Good for families?
A Labrador-Poodle mix can get along wonderfully with children, but you should keep a close eye on them and encourage and regulate their interaction. Ideally, the dog and child will grow up together.
Good for beginners?
Even beginners can have great fun with a Labradoodle because it loves to learn, listen, and is cheerful. However, the support of a dog school or dog trainer can't hurt, especially when they are puppies.
Good for allergy sufferers?
Although they are often associated with being allergy-friendly, you can't be so sure. You may be lucky that the poodle genes prevail, in which case, there is no shedding or less shedding.
Various studies have disproved that there are fewer allergens in the coat of a Labradoodle than in that of other dogs. So you can't rely on that.
Labrador-poodle mix makes many people happy
The popular mix of Poodle and Labrador can be a real asset in various households if they are well-trained and socialized.
However, allergy sufferers need to be careful and test how strongly they react to the coat of a Labradoodle.
In general, however, you can look forward to a cheerful, playful, and energetic four-legged friend for life.
