Dog hates his owner's new boyfriend – but his hilarious trick wins her over!

Indiana - Leela loves nothing in the world as much as her owner, so it's no wonder that the dog was extremely skeptical when the young woman recently introduced her to a new partner...

Leela was initially skeptical when she met her owner's new friend... © Screenshot/TikTok/@tasiaperdue2.0

As dog mom Tasia Perdue showed in a video on TikTok, the four-legged friend merely growled when she spotted the man named Xavier Hammond in front of her.

"First time Leela ever met my bf she growled and hated him," Perdue wrote over the viral video.

She also told Newsweek that the dog "growled and barked" at Hammond, which wasn't typical behavior for sweet Leela.

But don't worry – this didn't have to be a reason for the new lovebirds to break up.

The young man had an idea of how to win the dog's heart, and it worked like a charm!

While he was visiting Perdue, he quietly slipped the animal a Cheez-It and, lo and behold, he immediately won the dog's heart.

"Leela's love language is food, so I knew if he gave her something, anything, it would fix her feelings towards him," Perdue said.

As soon as Hammond handed the dog the cheesy goodness, her tail started wagging back and forth like crazy!