Dog owner is stunned to discover what her pup did to the couch: "This was her masterpiece!"

Singapore - Hershey the dachshund dog has pulled off a huge home renovation project! Her owner Mei Kit tried to stop the cheeky dog several times, but gave up in the end. When she saw the end result, however, she was gobsmacked.

What has dachshund dog Hershey done to the sofa here? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hershey.chocodog

In a viral video, you can see what Hershey has created against her owner's wishes: her own secret hideaway in the sofa!

"POV: [Point of view] My dog dug a tunnel in our sofa," reads the onscreen text.

First, she carved out an entrance for herself in one corner.

Then she decorated everything nicely so that many of her cuddly toys could come and live in the cave alongside the dachshund lady.

TikTok users can't help but be amused by so much willpower and ingenuity, and the audience is also fueled by Mei's commentary, which includes the caption, "I bet your dog can't do this."

In an interview with Newsweek, Hershey's owner explained how the situation around her sofa could have "escalated" in the first place.