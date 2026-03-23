Dog owner is stunned to discover what her pup did to the couch: "This was her masterpiece!"
Singapore - Hershey the dachshund dog has pulled off a huge home renovation project! Her owner Mei Kit tried to stop the cheeky dog several times, but gave up in the end. When she saw the end result, however, she was gobsmacked.
In a viral video, you can see what Hershey has created against her owner's wishes: her own secret hideaway in the sofa!
"POV: [Point of view] My dog dug a tunnel in our sofa," reads the onscreen text.
First, she carved out an entrance for herself in one corner.
Then she decorated everything nicely so that many of her cuddly toys could come and live in the cave alongside the dachshund lady.
TikTok users can't help but be amused by so much willpower and ingenuity, and the audience is also fueled by Mei's commentary, which includes the caption, "I bet your dog can't do this."
In an interview with Newsweek, Hershey's owner explained how the situation around her sofa could have "escalated" in the first place.
Viral Instagram video shows dog's "long-term project"
"Her 'long-term project' of digging a hole in our couch happened over a few months," Kit said.
"It started with her nibbling at the fabric, and slowly she went deeper consistently until she created a hole," the dog owner added.
All her attempts to stop the dog's sofa project failed, the real estate agent explained.
"At first, I was quite upset, but eventually I accepted that this was her masterpiece."
At first glance, Hershey doesn't give the impression of being so dogged – in this case, literally.
But Mei Kit could only wave it off: "Everyone who meets her usually thinks she’s just a cute and petite little girl, but she’s actually very feisty and incredibly determined."
Nevertheless, all of the pup's ambition has not paid off in the long term, as her owner has since taken tougher measures and purchased a new, much more robust couch. Poor Hershey!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@hershey.chocodog