Golden Retriever wants nothing to do with new puppy – but what the little one does melt hearts!

Irvine, California - Changes in life can be a real challenge, and you might need some time to come to terms with them. The story of Golden Retriever Maui from California , who was anything but enthusiastic when puppy Hugo moved in , shows that four-legged friends can feel the same way!

Golden retriever Maui (r.) was anything but enthusiastic about puppy Hugo at first. © Collage: Screenshots/Youtube/@mauithegoldenpup

Maui was used to not always being the center of attention, as Welsh Corgi Pembroke Ruby already lived with him and his family.

Nevertheless, he was visibly annoyed when the lively puppy Hugo – also a Golden Retriever – suddenly appeared at their home.

Instead of love at first sight, Maui probably felt pure rejection towards his new little brother in the first few days.

"Hugo tried to impress but Maui didn't respond," their owner recalls in a YouTube video.

When playing with corgi Ruby, the four-legged friend excluded the puppy and left him on the sidelines, as if the Golden Retriever wanted to show the newcomer that he wasn't welcome!

When Hugo tried to get involved, he was quickly overrun by his big brother.