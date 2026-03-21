Golden Retriever wants nothing to do with new puppy – but what the little one does melt hearts!
Irvine, California - Changes in life can be a real challenge, and you might need some time to come to terms with them. The story of Golden Retriever Maui from California, who was anything but enthusiastic when puppy Hugo moved in, shows that four-legged friends can feel the same way!
Maui was used to not always being the center of attention, as Welsh Corgi Pembroke Ruby already lived with him and his family.
Nevertheless, he was visibly annoyed when the lively puppy Hugo – also a Golden Retriever – suddenly appeared at their home.
Instead of love at first sight, Maui probably felt pure rejection towards his new little brother in the first few days.
"Hugo tried to impress but Maui didn't respond," their owner recalls in a YouTube video.
When playing with corgi Ruby, the four-legged friend excluded the puppy and left him on the sidelines, as if the Golden Retriever wanted to show the newcomer that he wasn't welcome!
When Hugo tried to get involved, he was quickly overrun by his big brother.
Maui begins to warm up to his puppy brother
Some of the puppy's advances even ended up being pretty painful when Maui decided to emphasize his rejection with his sharp teeth.
After two weeks, however, something finally changed: Maui slowly became a little milder towards Hugo!
This certainly had something to do with the fact that the puppy finally pulled himself together and no longer approached the Goldie with so much chaos.
"Hugo approached Maui in a gentle way," says the owner in the clip, in which you can see the little four-legged friend cuddling up to his big brother.
Maui then opened his heart and slowly allowed a friendship to develop between the two.
They began to play and romp together outside, and soon got on quite well in the house!
"Hugo ignites the inner puppy in Maui," the dogs' owner suspects, believing that the Golden Retriever eventually realized that the newcomer made many things more fun.
She hopes that a lifelong friendship will now develop between the two dogs.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Youtube/@mauithegoldenpup