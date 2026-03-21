Golden Retriever wants nothing to do with new puppy – but what the little one does melt hearts!

A Golden Retriever named Maui wanted nothing to do with his new puppy brother Hugo at first – but then, things took a heartwarming turn!

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Irvine, California - Changes in life can be a real challenge, and you might need some time to come to terms with them. The story of Golden Retriever Maui from California, who was anything but enthusiastic when puppy Hugo moved in, shows that four-legged friends can feel the same way!

Golden retriever Maui (r.) was anything but enthusiastic about puppy Hugo at first.
Golden retriever Maui (r.) was anything but enthusiastic about puppy Hugo at first.  © Collage: Screenshots/Youtube/@mauithegoldenpup

Maui was used to not always being the center of attention, as Welsh Corgi Pembroke Ruby already lived with him and his family.

Nevertheless, he was visibly annoyed when the lively puppy Hugo – also a Golden Retriever – suddenly appeared at their home.

Instead of love at first sight, Maui probably felt pure rejection towards his new little brother in the first few days.

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Dogs Dog has heartbreaking reaction to photo of sibling who died

"Hugo tried to impress but Maui didn't respond," their owner recalls in a YouTube video.

When playing with corgi Ruby, the four-legged friend excluded the puppy and left him on the sidelines, as if the Golden Retriever wanted to show the newcomer that he wasn't welcome!

When Hugo tried to get involved, he was quickly overrun by his big brother.

During the first few days, Hugo was either ignored, run over, bitten, or barked at!
During the first few days, Hugo was either ignored, run over, bitten, or barked at!  © Collage: Screenshots/Youtube/@mauithegoldenpup

Maui begins to warm up to his puppy brother

Fortunately, a friendship eventually developed between the two Golden Retrievers.
Fortunately, a friendship eventually developed between the two Golden Retrievers.  © Collage: Screenshots/Youtube/@mauithegoldenpup

Some of the puppy's advances even ended up being pretty painful when Maui decided to emphasize his rejection with his sharp teeth.

After two weeks, however, something finally changed: Maui slowly became a little milder towards Hugo!

This certainly had something to do with the fact that the puppy finally pulled himself together and no longer approached the Goldie with so much chaos.

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Dogs Lost dog reunites with loving owner after two long years, and his reaction is priceless

"Hugo approached Maui in a gentle way," says the owner in the clip, in which you can see the little four-legged friend cuddling up to his big brother.

Maui then opened his heart and slowly allowed a friendship to develop between the two.

They began to play and romp together outside, and soon got on quite well in the house!

"Hugo ignites the inner puppy in Maui," the dogs' owner suspects, believing that the Golden Retriever eventually realized that the newcomer made many things more fun.

She hopes that a lifelong friendship will now develop between the two dogs.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Youtube/@mauithegoldenpup

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