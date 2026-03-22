Husky adorably sleeps under boy's crib every night: "No monsters under this bed"
Los Angeles, California - A heroic husky named Theo has taken on the valiant job of keeping monsters away from his beloved best friend's bed, as an adorable TikTok shows.
The dog has made it his mission to look after his human little brother – come what may.
So when his owners set up a crib for the baby shortly before the birth of the newest member of the family, Theo made himself comfortable underneath it – and chose this very spot as his new sleeping place.
In the video, which has already been viewed more than 38,000 times, several shots from the past year can be seen – and they move us to tears!
The little boy gets bigger from clip to clip – but one thing never changes: Theo is always on the spot and takes good care of his sibling.
"He's slept under his little brother's crib every night so he could always protect him," his owner writes in the cute video.
Boy cuddles up to his beloved husky every night from now on
And as if all this wasn't beautiful and touching enough, the little boy has now become so accustomed to the furry friend under his bed that he no longer wants to sleep without his best friend!
The end of the story: neither dog nor human is currently sleeping in the crib.
Instead, the two of them spend their nights together under the slatted frame, snuggled up close to each other on the carpet.
And that's the best way to sleep – after all, neither the boy nor Husky Theo has to worry about being haunted by any monsters under this bed...
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thathuskytheo