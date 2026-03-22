Husky adorably sleeps under boy's crib every night: "No monsters under this bed"

Los Angeles, California - A heroic husky named Theo has taken on the valiant job of keeping monsters away from his beloved best friend's bed, as an adorable TikTok shows.

Husky Theo sleeps under the crib every night and looks after his brother. © Screenshot/TikTok/@thathuskytheo

The dog has made it his mission to look after his human little brother – come what may.

So when his owners set up a crib for the baby shortly before the birth of the newest member of the family, Theo made himself comfortable underneath it – and chose this very spot as his new sleeping place.

In the video, which has already been viewed more than 38,000 times, several shots from the past year can be seen – and they move us to tears!

The little boy gets bigger from clip to clip – but one thing never changes: Theo is always on the spot and takes good care of his sibling.

"He's slept under his little brother's crib every night so he could always protect him," his owner writes in the cute video.